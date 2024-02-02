Palworld: How To Breed Pals

Learn all about the birds and the bees in Palworld.

If you want a steady supply of new Pals, you can breed in Palworld. Like anything in these survival games, you’ll need a lot of setup to start breeding. There are lots of factors the game only barely explains, so if you’re lost and need help, we’ll explain how to breed step-by-step.

Your pals can mate and produce eggs that hatch into Pals with the Breeding Camp. The Breeding Camp unlocks at Level 19 — but we need to go back. Before you can even use the Breeding Camp, you’ll need an Incubator to hatch eggs. Getting the Incubator is its own challenge and can only be done after completing one of the major challenges at the start of the game. Let’s break down how to breed in Palword one explanation at a time.

How To Hatch Eggs

Breeding in Palworld produces eggs — colorful eggs you can find all over the open-world. To hatch these eggs into Pals, you’ll need to craft the Incubator item.

The Incubator blueprint unlocks on the Technology menu at Level 15 .

blueprint unlocks on the Technology menu at . The Incubator requires Ancient Technology Points. To earn these, you’ll need to complete the Rayne Syndicate Tower or any of the Boss Pals marked on your map. These is one boss Pal that’s Level 15 you can fight to the north of the tower.

Place an egg in the incubator to begin the incubation process. The larger the egg, the longer it will need to incubate before hatching. Certain eggs also have cold or heat requirements that will increase their hatching speed — your egg will eventually hatch no matter what conditions you’re in.

Once you can hatch eggs, you’ll be able to begin breeding Pals.

How To Breed Pals

Now we can begin breeding. At Level 19 you’ll unlock the Breeding Camp in the Technology menu. Construct the camp — we recommend building on a large flat surface or on top of a flat foundation. A flat foundation floor will help prevent AI issues when attempting to breed.

After constructing the Breeding Camp, assign two Pals to your base and then assign the Pals you want to breed to the Breeding Camp . Pick up the Pals with [F] and throw them at the camp interior.

to your base and then assign the Pals you want to breed to the . Pick up the Pals with [F] and throw them at the camp interior. Only 1 Male Pal and 1 Female Pal can breed. Any two Pals can breed with each other, and unique combinations can have unexpected results. Experiment with different Pals!

and can breed. Any two Pals can breed with each other, and unique combinations can have unexpected results. Experiment with different Pals! Pals won’t breed unless you have a Cake stored in the Breeding Camp container. There is a container in the camp — place Cakes here. One is used for every egg produced. Cakes will not spoil when placed in the Breeding Camp container.

Overview: To breed, you need a Breeding Camp and 1 Male + 1 Female Pal assigned to the camp. You also need a Cake in the camp container. Cakes are consumed after an egg is produced. Eggs are then collected and placed in the Incubator to hatch.

Cakes are difficult-to-make recipes and the biggest challenge when you want to breed. Here’s an overview of how to make Cakes.

How To Make Cakes

Before Pals can breed, they need a Cake placed in the Breeding Camp container. The container is in the center of the camp — put Cake here and your two assigned Pals will attempt to produce eggs.

Cake can be made from Cooking Pots . The Cooking Pot blueprint unlocks at [ Level 17 ]. Cakes require x5 Flour, x7 Milk, x8 Eggs, x8 Red Berries, and x2 Honey.

can be made from . The blueprint unlocks at [ ]. Cakes require x5 Flour, x7 Milk, x8 Eggs, x8 Red Berries, and x2 Honey. The Small Settlement village has a merchant that sells Wheat (for Flour), Eggs and Milk.

village has a merchant that sells Wheat (for Flour), Eggs and Milk. Craft the Wheat Field for Flour .

for . Place a Chikipi Pal in a Ranch to produce Eggs .

in a Ranch to produce . Place a Beegarde Pal in a Ranch to produce Honey .

in a Ranch to produce . Create a Berry Plantation for Red Berries.

Buy up what you don’t have and produce the rest. Every egg produced at the Breeding Camp costs 1 Cake — so build up a good supply. Cakes are also immune to spoiling while stored in the Breeding Camp, so you can use the Breeding Camp storage for keeping all your fresh Cakes even if you don’t plan on breeding.

Breeding Pals is how you can create truly unstoppable Pals — when breeding Pals, the egg may inherit traits from both parents. Breeding Pals is fun and can net you some unique Pals you’ve never seen before. There are even Pals you can get that are exceptionally tricky to find in the open world. If you want to get Pals much earlier than intended, you can always breed the best. We’ll talk more about breeding and some of the best crossbreeds on a separate guide. For now, let’s enjoy the cycle of Pal life and make more friends for even better battling.