Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Drops Final Trailer!

Yesterday was a big day for fans of the upcoming Final Fantasy VII Rebirth. PlayStation and Square Enix dropped a 20-minute State of Play event where they covered almost everything you could imagine about the upcoming remake sequel and the fun you’ll have in it. Many of you have likely already played the demo that is out for the game right now and are waiting for its “next expansion” before the game releases in full on February 29th. But one of the event’s true highlights was the “Final Trailer” for the game.

As you would expect from a trailer like this, the video brought forth never-before-seen footage from both the cinematic side of things and the gameplay side. We see plenty of Sephiroth as he interacts with Cloud Strife and Zack Fair. We also see the other characters in play, including familiar faces from the Shinra Organization and new characters that will make their debut in Final Fantasy VII Rebirth. Plus, we see many characters in action via the combat sequences, including the various combo attacks that they can unleash.

You can check out the full final trailer below.

Introducing the Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Final Trailer. #FF7R



Join Cloud and his friends as they embark on a journey across a vast and vibrant world filled with secrets, powerful materia, and unforgettable friends and foes from February 29th. pic.twitter.com/6QWTe61eSS — FINAL FANTASY VII (@finalfantasyvii) February 6, 2024

Fans were left both hyped and wanting more by the time that trailer was done. The good news was that the State of Play only started with the new trailer and dropped all sorts of new information for gamers to lap up. For example, with the combo system in battle, you can build it up over time so that your characters get stronger and refine their moves based on how you want to play. You can even reset everything to try a new path with a different character.

Square Enix also showed off the game’s world and highlighted the many regions you can visit. Each one has a special connection to key characters like Red XII, Tifa, and Zack Fair, and you’ll have the freedom to visit them all! There will also be scores of side quests for you to do, and unlike in the previous remake title, you can do them whenever you want and never have to worry about story progression wiping them away!

Finally, you’ll improve your relationships with your teammates over time based on what you do and say, and if you do that well enough, you can ask one of them out on a date on the Gold Saucer!

Oh, and if you want to see the whole State of Play for yourself, check out the full video below:

State of Play starts in just a few minutes. Tune in now for nearly 20 minutes of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth updates: https://t.co/huiyN2tXW2 — PlayStation (@PlayStation) February 6, 2024