Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Demo Download Size Revealed (To Still Be Too Big)

Yes, you may not have enough room in your PlayStation 5 for even the demo.

The size for the demo for Final Fantasy VII Rebirth has been revealed, and you probably won’t like to learn what it is.

PlayStation Size on Twitter shares the 411 on the file size and other demo details with us. They tweeted out:

“FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH Demo

Download Size: 48.640 GB

Version: 1.000.001

Available Now

Demo Information:

Players who complete the Nibelheim episode will be able to skip the same section in the full game.

The Junon area episode will become playable after an update on 21/02/2024 and can be accessed after completing the Nibelheim episode.”

As we now know, the full game itself goes up to 145 GB, far larger than Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade, and raised up to one of the biggest download sizes for PlayStation 5 titles.

Even before we ponder on this, if you had Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade on your console now, and you wanted to download that demo, you would already be looking at nearly 140 GB cumulative storage taken out for the Final Fantasy VII remake games. Even this early, you would have to plan out how you are using your console storage if you wanted to have them on your console at the same time.

Ironically, this makes the case for Square Enix to offer this game in two discs. While many gamers and games media outlets talk up how the industry is moving to digital, situations like this are pointing out why gamers would still buy physical games for.

This isn’t one particularly disposable title that gamers will play once and forget, sometimes without even finishing it. There are titles like Final Fantasy VII that are placed on a pedestal, and gamers will make accommodations so that they can enjoy titles like these.

Of course, Square Enix already provided a preview of what we can look forward to in Final Fantasy VII Rebirth. Many gamers may have already planned to get the game anyway, but the impressive demonstration may have ensured that hundreds of gamers are going to check their storage right now, and make those hard decisions so that they can play the game that they want to play.

And as big as the demo is, it is at least very helpful to give players a chance to try it out in advance, before they make decisions on how they will secure the storage they need to play the full thing.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth will be released on Leap Day, February 29, 2024, exclusively on the PlayStation 5.

