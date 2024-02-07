Fortnite: How to get Drift Smoke Colors | Rocket Racing

Fortnite update v28.20 has arrived and Rocket Racing fans have been treated to a content drop. There are two new Advanced tracks to master, full of bends and hazards in the road. Additionally, fresh drift smoke colors are available to unlock in Rocket Racing, allowing you to cruise around the Fortnite tracks in style.

Drift colors will see you stand out from the crowd, especially if you get your hands on those that can only be acquired by the best racers in Fortnite.

More Fortnite guides

LEGO Fortnite: How to Craft a Hunting Dagger | LEGO Fortnite: How to get Cheese | LEGO Fortnite: How to get Fertilizer | LEGO Fortnite: How to Craft a Bed and Sleep | Fortnite: Where to Find Solid Snake NPC | Location Guide | Fortnite: How to get the EMP Stealth Camo | Fortnite: All Weapon Changes in Chapter 5 Season 1 | v28.10 Update | Fortnite: How to get the Solid Snake Outfit | LEGO Fortnite: How to Craft a Launch Pad | LEGO Fortnite: How to Break Cactus | LEGO Fortnite: How to Remove Unwanted Villagers | LEGO Fortnite: How to Stop Trees Growing Through Builds | LEGO Fortnite: How to get Knotroot | LEGO Fortnite: How to Craft Wheels | LEGO Fortnite: How to Fix “Server Lifetime” Reset | Fortnite: How to get the Enforcer Assault Rifle | LEGO Fortnite: How to get Copper Bars | LEGO Fortnite: How to Invite Friends to Your World | LEGO Fortnite: How To Get More Hearts | LEGO Fortnite: How to Craft a Sword | LEGO Fortnite: How to Craft Planks | Fortnite: All Reboot Van Changes | Chapter 5 Season 1 | Fortnite: How to Complete a Train Heist |

How to unlock drift smoke colors in Fortnite Rocket Racing

There are two sets of Season Zero Tune Up challenges available and completing each individual quest will unlock a different drift smoke color. Whether you play regular Rocket Racing or compete against others in Ranked, there are challenges across both modes to give all players the opportunity to customise their vehicle.

Racing challenges

Activate Turbo Bonus Zones While in a Drift (200) – Green Smoke

Activate Turbo While in a Drift (250) – Yellow Smoke

Beat Other Players Total (500) – Pink Smoke

Drift Total Distance (750,000) – Black Smoke

Get a Startline Boost of at Least 50% (50) – Orange Smoke

Hit Boost Pads (1,000) – Green Smoke

Ranked challenges

Complete Races at Silver Rank or Above (10) – Gray Smoke

Complete Races at Gold Rank or Above (10) – Orange Smoke

Complete Races at Platinum Rank or Above (10) – Platinum Smoke

Complete Races at Diamond Rank or Above (10) – Diamond Blue Smoke

Complete Races at Elite Rank or Above (10) – Elite White Smoke

Complete Races at Champion Rank or Above (15) – Champion Red Smoke

Complete Races at Unreal Rank (20) – Unreal Purple Smoke

Now you know how to get drift colors in Fortnite Rocket Racing, all that’s left to do is hit the road and work through those challenges!