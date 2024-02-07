The Texas Chain Saw Massacre Game Receives A New Major Update

We’re still early into the year 2024, and some games are just getting their first updates for the year. One of the latest titles to have a new update is The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, which came out yesterday. It’s also one of the most extensive updates to land on the game and rivals the November patch from last year. So, it’s safe to say the developers are maintaining support and keeping players free from as many bugs or optimization issues that they might have encountered as possible.

As mentioned, this is one of the biggest patches to have come out for the game, and it’s certainly larger than what we received in December of 2023, which is when we last saw the game receive an update. If you haven’t logged into the game recently, the patch was rolled out just yesterday for both consoles and the PC platform. It’s a massive list of fixes to go through. Developers had fixed issues dealing with animations, textures, notifications being missing, perks activating too soon, incorrect values for leveling, skill trees, UI bugs, and even some exploits. For instance, if you were using Nancy’s spy ability, the exploit of not having the ability drain through use is no longer accessible.

With so many fixes from this patch, we’re hopeful that whatever bug you were dealing with is no longer preset. You can read through all the patch notes for this month right here. Of course, developers are hopeful that players will continue to stay active in terms of reporting issues. If something becomes a persistent problem, developers ask players to continue the conversation through their support site. Of course, you can also likely spread the word on a bug through their various social media platforms or even the subreddit.

This latest update might fix some bugs, but just a couple of months ago, we saw a major update bringing new characters. If you haven’t been playing, there were new characters added in the form of Danny Gaines, a survivor, and a new family member, Nancy. The update also saw the inclusion of Nancy’s house being added for a new map, so again, if you haven’t played The Texas Chain Saw Massacre for some time, there’s some new content to go through.