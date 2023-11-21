The Texas Chain Saw Massacre Has A BIG Update Coming Soon

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre video game had gained quite a following. After Gun Interactive saw the release of another successful asymmetrical horror game in 2017 called Friday the 13th: The Game, it was forced into closure. This was due to rights being lost, but fortunately, the studio managed to bring out The Texas Chain Saw Massacre with a partnership with Kim Henkel, who holds the rights from the original film. So fans wouldn’t have to worry about the game getting tossed out of the hands of Gun Interactive again.

Fortunately, fans have been able to enjoy this game for a little while now. This title launched back in August of this year, and now we know the game will soon receive a massive update. Developers have teased a new update coming out next week with a trailer drop. Players can get DLC centered around a new map called Nancy’s house, where we’ll get an additional survivor along with a new member of the insane family.

These new characters are being added to the game and are not directly connected to a past film. We know the family member is Nancy, who doesn’t have much insight into her background. Her background is that she’s been married three times, with each husband dying mysteriously. That alone has dubbed her the nickname Black Nancy. Without a child of her own, Nancy had taken it upon herself to kill Johnny’s mother and raise the boy herself. Developers noted that Nancy has the unique ability to create some tortuous barbed wire traps.

As for the survivor, we’re getting Danny Gaines. Danny is the boyfriend of Maria, the girl our original group of survivors were seeking out who went missing. Joining the search, Danny will step into a nightmare as he is forced into surviving the heinous family. Within the community hub, the developers noted that Danny can identify and examine important objects that will be key to the group’s survival.

Players interested in taking on the roles of either character will get them next week when the DLC releases on November 28, 2023. You can also get a look at the trailer that helps tease the new characters below. Meanwhile, if you haven’t picked up a copy of The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, the game is available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S platforms.