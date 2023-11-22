It's time to do a bit more body swapping as we continue through the Desolate Island area in The Talos Principle 2.

We continue our body-swapping shenanigans as we make our way through the next few Desolate Island puzzles in The Talos Principle 2.

How to Solve the Desolate Island Part 2 in The Talos Principle 2

High Ground

Walk forward, grab the cube, and place it on the right side of the room. Grab the platform and switch to the other robot.

Playing as the other robot, jump on the cube and then the upraised platform. From here, switch back to the robot holding you up and jump on the cube. Now, you can reach up and grab a new platform as the higher robot.

Come down and use one robot to place the cube next to the high wall. Take one of the other robots and hold up a platform by the box. Switch back and jump from the cube to the upraised platform.

Switch to the robot below you and jump up onto the cube. From here, you want to switch to the robot above you and throw the platform down.

Now, switch to the robot on the ground, pick up the platform, and move close to the cube.

Change back to the robot standing on the cube and jump onto the new platform.

Now, switch back to the robot on the bottom and jump onto the cube. Finally, switch to the second and then the third robot to reach the final area, completing the puzzle.

The Gift

Take control of the robot in the upper area and bring it down. Have it step on the platform and then switch back so that the first robot can go through the barrier and grab the cube.

Take the cube over to the fence and put it down. Climb up and grab the connector from the other side of the fence.

Jump down and connect the connector between the red laser and the red lock. Now place it on the cube.

Go through the dropped barrier and switch back to the other robot. Use the fan to move up to the top level.

Switch back to the robot on the ground and move the cube to the front. Keep the connections for the connector and pick it up before moving close to the wall.

Finally, switch back and take the upraised connector from the robot on the ground. Place it on the switch so that you can walk through and complete the puzzle.

Two Body Problem

Switch between the bars and take control of the other robot to start off. As the second robot, place the cube on the switch to open access to a connector. Then, place the cube on the other switch.

Now, switch back and drill a hole in the wall. Switch back again and hand the connector through. Connect it to the red laser, through the hole, and to the red lock.

Now, switch back and have the trapped robot step on the switch to lower the barrier. This will open another barrier and give you access to a second connector in the main area.

P

Now place both connectors through the hole and switch back to the trapped robot. Use the cube to drop the barrier that hides the blue laser and connect a connector to it.

Connect your other connector to the first one and move the cube to the other switch. Now, step on the blue laser switch to complete the circuit. This will open up the final barrier for the first robot and allow you to finish the puzzle.