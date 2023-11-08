The Talos Principle 2: How to Solve The Grasslands – Part 1

After you've finished the opening area of The Talos Principle 2, this will likely be your first proper puzzle to tackle.

After you’ve completed The Booting Process in The Talos Principle 2, you’ll awaken in a sort of New Eden for you and your new robot friends. However, amid this brave new world, there are eerie mysteries just waiting to be explored. Your first goal after the trip is to find some schematics, which is easy enough and should only take you a few minutes of exploration. If you want to expedite the process a bit, though, simply head directly south of the landing point.

Once you’ve found the schematics, you’ll be whisked away to the Grasslands area. Here, you will find another set of puzzles for you to solve.

RGB Shifting

This challenge is a bit counterintuitive as the solutions go against our understanding of color. Still, with a bit of experimentation, you can crack this one with relative ease. First, use the connector to mix the red and green beams together, which makes… blue? I told you it’s counterintuitive. Anyway, this will give you access to a box.

Next, by connecting green and blue, you’ll make, erm, red, I guess? Anyway, now you’ve got two boxes, and you’re almost through here.

Finally, connect red and blue to make green and open the way to two panels. Place the boxes on each of them to complete this puzzle in The Talos Principle 2.

Reconnection

First of all, grab the available connector and link it to the green and blue lasers before aiming it at the red one. This will open the first gate and give you access to another connector.

Sorry, as is the recurring theme of this The Talos Principle 2 guide, this is a bit hard to explain, but the picture really helps.

Link one connector to the red and blue lasers and then link the other connector to the first connector and the blue laser before aiming it at the final force field. Puzzle complete.

Castling

Saddle up because this one is pretty complicated. To start with, link your connector to the green laser behind the force field and the red one in the courtyard before connecting it to the blue lock and placing it on the square ground slot.

Now, you want to link your new connector to the red and blue lasers but DO NOT put it on the red square on the ground. Next, take your other connector and link it to the red lock, your existing connector, and the green laser. The pictures will show you how it’s done, but like we said, it’s a bit complex to put into words.