The Talos Principle 2: How to Solve Booting Process Part 3 Guide

Now that you've solved the green and yellow block areas, you can move onto the red block area in The Talos Principle 2.

The Talos Principle 2 continues to teach you more of the basic tools and ideas that you’ll be using to confront its many challenges in the final section of the opening area. These five puzzles will complete the Booting Process and allow you to wake up in the real world.

Other The Talos Principle 2 Guides:

How to Solve Booting Process Part 1 – How to Solve Booting Process Part 2 –

How to Solve Booting Process Part 3 in The Talos Principle 2

Fundamental Connections

Now, you’re going to have to learn how connectors work. When you enter the room, they should be set up like the above picture. What you need to do in order to succeed is move the connector over to the corner so that it can still connect with the circle on the wall and the energy source while still reaching down the hall, like in the picture below.

As you continue down the hallway, you’ll find another connector. Connect it with the previous one and then aim it at the other circle to open the gate, complete the puzzle, and gain your first red puzzle piece in The Talos Principle 2.

Prismatic Defraction

This puzzle may seem intimidating, but it’s much more reasonable once you understand how the connectors work. All you really have to do is move the connector to the left so that it can connect to the pillar off in the distance. As long as it’s connected to the other three beams as well, it will open the way to the next red puzzle piece.

Destructive Interference

Your first goal here is to arrange the connectors so that they can connect with the sealed door across from you. They can’t crisscross, or they’ll cancel each other out. See the pictures for how to arrange them. This will give you access to another connector.

Now, to complete the puzzle, you need to use two connectors to weave the beam behind the stone blocks and around in a square shape. As for the other connector, place it between the red energy source and the red lock to complete the puzzle.

Two Colors, Two Doors

We’re giving you a couple of different angles to see how this one works, as it’s a bit confusing to explain. Essentially, since the beams can’t cross without canceling each other out, you need to grab the box from the nearby enclosure. One of the connectors needs to go on top of the box so that both fields can connect to all light sources without canceling any beams out.

Ascension Awaits

For your final test in the first region of The Talos Principle 2, you’ve got a deceptively simple puzzle to solve. You have to grab the box and the connector before turning on the switch. Now, place the connector on top of the box and position it over the fan before connecting it to both red beams. Lastly, simply flip the switch, and the puzzle will be solved.

With all of that done, just take your five puzzle pieces and arrange them as they appear in the above picture. That’s that, on to the next area.