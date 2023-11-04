The Talos Principle 2: How to Solve Booting Process Part 1 Guide

The first proper area in The Talos Principle 2 has a few tricky puzzles that could trip up gamers who aren't used to the game's mechanics.

When you first start The Talos Principle 2, you’ll awaken as a robot in what appears to be an Egyptian-style ruin. From here, there are a couple of quick puzzles where you will move a light refractor in front of a gate to shut it down and another where you’ll place a block on a certain spot on the ground to open another way through.

Here’s where things get a little more complicated, though. You’ll now be facing three gates with multiple colored Tetris-shaped blocks on them. Doing so will let you know at least what you’re looking for in this area if nothing else. Now, you want to head through the opening on the wall to the right with the sign that has the three green shapes on it.

How to Complete Booting Process Part 1 in The Talos Principle 2

Cubic Steps Puzzle

This first one is pretty basic for a starting point. There are three blocks in the room, and the first must be placed on the ground in front of the forcefield to disable it. After that, you need to place two more blocks on top of one another so that you can make the jump between the two and then hop up on the platform for your first green piece.

Fencing Puzzle

Once again, there are three blocks here. However, the difference is that one is on the other side of the fence, and you can’t take blocks through the force field. For the second puzzle in The Talos Principle 2, place one of the blocks on the outer side of the fence and line it up with the one trapped by the force field.

When you’re standing atop the block, you’ll be able to reach down over the fence and grab the other block, giving you three blocks on your side. From here, you’re basically going to do the same thing as in the first room. Build a set of steps out of the three blocks and use them to jump up on top of the pedestal where your second green piece is.

Within Reach

Here, you’ll take what you’ve learned thus far and push it a bit further. Place a box on the red spot to disable the force field and then move on ahead. Jump on the next block where it’s placed and then onto the area with the stairs. Don’t go down them, though. Turn around, pick up the block, and take it to the spot where your next green piece is waiting. Place it in front of the pedestal to jump up to where the puzzle piece sits, completing the first area.

All you have to do from here is take your three green puzzle pieces to the corresponding door and arrange them as seen in the picture below. This will open the way to the next area in The Talos Principle 2.