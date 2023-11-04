The Talos Principle 2: How to Solve Booting Process Part 2 Guide

The puzzles only get more complicated as you move from the first area in The Talos Principle 2 to the second and third area.

Now that you’ve collected the green puzzle pieces from the first area in The Talos Principle 2 and opened the gate, you can head to the next area and collect the yellow puzzle pieces.

Static Pressure

The first step here is to grab the fan off of the floor and place it in front of the forcefield. Now, grab the two blocks from the inside and move them outside.

You can now take the fan and place it on the furthest floor panel before placing a block on top of it. Next, hop up on the block while holding the other block and drop it to activate the fan. This will send you floating up to where you can jump to the first yellow puzzle piece.

Windy Day

This next one is pretty straightforward. Grab the fan from where it’s hidden behind a fallen pillar.

Step on the airflow, and this will allow you access to the upper floor, where you can grab a box. Place the box on the red slot and pick up the fan. While holding the fan, step into the airflow yet again.

Now, place the fan you’re holding to create another airflow on the upper area and ride it to the next yellow puzzle piece.

Single-Slit Experiment

For this next area in The Talos Principle 2, you’re going to need to run into the diagonal-facing wind current and let it blow you up to the area with the switch on the wall. Pull the switch, and a box will fall down at the end of the blue current.

Now, you want to grab the box and place it in front of the laser that is blowing through the opening in the wall. This will disable the forcefield on the side and allow you to enter the enclosure where the next yellow puzzle piece hides.

Versatile Contraption

For this next puzzle to work properly, you have to move the forcefield jammer so that it aims sideways while sitting on the red platform. Adjust it with the right analog stick until you see it light up the white square through the bars, disabling two forcefields in one go.

Now, walk through the next forcefield you see to the right, and once again, aim the jammer so that the white rectangle appears and takes down the forcefield across from you.

Lastly, take that jammer to the long hallway where the fan is blowing, which is keeping you from where you want to go.

Arrange the jammer so that it disables the fan, and then walk into the enclosure to take your final yellow puzzle piece.

Now, just take the four puzzle pieces and arrange and rotate them as they appear in the picture above to open the next gate in The Talos Principle 2.