Fortnite: All Secret XP Gnome Locations | Season OG

The highly anticipated Fortnite OG is here and fans both new and old are being taken on a whistle-stop tour of the game’s past, starting with Chapter 1 Season 5. Fortnite Season OG has plenty of opportunities to rack up XP and progress through the short, but sweet battle pass. Apart from daily, weekly, and milestone challenges, gnomes are lurking around the map. By finding all the gnomes, you’ll earn a lot of XP and make serious strides in your battle pass.

Since Fortnite Season OG is only hanging around for a month, you’ll want to progress your battle pass as much as possible and make sure you’re earning all the rewards on offer. Gnomes are the perfect way to level up, but not everyone will know that they have an XP reward tied to them since it isn’t detailed in the Fortnite quests tab.

All gnome locations in Fortnite Season OG

There are a total of ten gnomes hidden around the map and here’s where you can find them:

By the llama statue to the northwest of Junk Junction

At the soccer field in Pleasant Park

Sat in a chair behind a camper van in Risky Reels

At the entrance of the maze in Wailing Woods

In a chair towards the north eastern part of Lonely Lodge

Floating in the pond at Dusty Divot

In the main mine at Shifty Shafts

By a bus towards the east side of Shifty Shafts

Northeast section of Greasy Grove

On the cliff east of Paradise Palms, towards the edge of the map

When you get close enough to a gnome, a white exclamation point symbol will appear on your screen, pointing you towards its exact location. This symbol will show up above every gnome, so keep that in mind when you’re looking for our mischievous friends.

Once you’ve tracked down a gnome, all you have to do is approach it and you’ll be prompted to interact with it. By doing so, the gnome will disappear and you’ll be granted 20,000 XP for each gnome you collect.

Since Epic Games are updating Fortnite OG with weekly content, more gnomes may join the island as the season continues to progress. We’ll keep you updated if any more XP gnomes begin to pop up.