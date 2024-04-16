The Next Mortal Kombat DLC Is Brutal With This Feature

Mortal Kombat is set to be receiving a new DLC which will feature a brand new character named Ermac, who will have a new Brutality that many fans from the franchise years ago will recognized is inspired by a much older feature by almost 30 year old fatality.

Fatality is a feature that was in the first version of Mortal Kombat where the winner of the match gets to preform a very gruesome finish move onto their opponent at the end of the round, sometimes these being like crashing a head or stabbing someone in a very graphic way. The time in which a player is able to perform this attack feature is very short before the opportunity goe away.

There was a livestream that took place to talk about the new character in Mortal Kombat 1, according to IGN, where the developer NetherRealm showed off Ermac’s new Brutality. The new Brutality where he does a Telekinetic Slam, where the oppenent will then be slammed onto the ground over and over until the character explodes in a very gore-filled way.

In the livestream video, players get to see a more indepth look into the gameplay and also design of Ermac in Mortal Kombat 1, giving players hope again after the reveal of the character back in 2023 didn’t receive the best love from the community.

Players won’t have to wait much longer as the new DLC for Mortal Kombat 1 is set to release on April 23. Mortal Kombat 1 is available on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch.