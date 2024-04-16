Xbox Game Pass Is Getting More Games Soon

If you enjoy the latest-generation Xbox console platforms, chances are you also subscribe to Xbox Game Pass. This subscription service offers a nice collection of titles for a monthly fee. Best of all, it guarantees you access to all of the Microsoft first-party video game titles at launch. That is quite a savings if you’re after the various Xbox-owned IPs.

Each month, a collection of games is added to the service. This collection breaks down in two waves. The first wave of titles is typically unveiled early into the month, with the second wave coming midway through. So, in this case, we’re looking at the second wave of titles for April.

Xbox Game Pass Titles Coming Soon

Orcs Must Die! 3 (Cloud, Console, and PC) – April 17

EA Sports NHL 24 (Console) EA Play – April 18

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes (Cloud, Console, and PC) – April 23

Another Crab’s Treasure (Cloud, Console, and PC) – April 25

Manor Lords (Game Preview) (PC) – April 26

Have A Nice Death (Cloud, Console, and PC) – April 30

Those are the titles you can make a note of. Likewise, you can see if the game is available only on consoles, PC or even if you can access the game through the cloud. Hopefully, there is something in the mix above for you to enjoy, whether you’re an Xbox Game Pass or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscriber for the remainder of this month.

Meanwhile, it was also unveiled that three more games were being added to the Xbox Game Pass Core tier. This is the entry tier, and we don’t see very many games added to this collection. With that said, on April 23, 2024, you’ll find Deep Rock Galactic, Superhot Mind Control Delete, and Wreckfest being added in.

Of course, while first-party games will be left in Xbox Game Pass, the same can’t be said for third-party releases. So, we do know what games will be removed on April 30, 2024. This means you can grab these games with a 20% discount to keep them in your library.

Leaving April 30

7 Days to Die (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Besiege (Cloud, Console, and PC)

EA Sports NHL 22 (Console)

Loot River (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Pikuniku (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Ravenlok (Cloud, Console, and PC)