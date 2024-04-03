Call of Duty Snoop Dogg Skin Is In Season 3

Call of Duty has gotten so much new content in its latest update, which launched today on April 3. The third season for the game has officially started for both Call of Duty Warzone and Modern Warfare 3. Activision has shared a blog post that shares about many of the new bundles of which players can purchase and unlock in the new season.

This big update brings new weapons, some cool bundles, and other interesting content – including Snoop Dogg which has gotten an offically Doggfather skin that apparently has a surpise effect. On top of this, there is also three new weapons and two different free tiers of the pass.

Snoop Dogg was once in Call of Duty before and now he has returned in the battle pass for players to earn. This is the second time Snoop Dogg has been avaliable in COD, and according to the article posted by Activision his skin will actually turn into a dog.

“Smoke out the competition as the Doggfather himself returns as “Snoop Dogg II” for his Modern Warfare III debut! Sporting a black and blue tactical fit with shades and cornrows, the legendary rapper and media icon is ready to blaze a trail of destruction against foes high and low.

BlackCell Owners: You also unlock the “Snoop Dawg” BlackCell Operator Skin, transforming Snoop into a literal interpretation of the Doggfather.”

The official article can be read here. Call of Duty Modern Warfare III is avaliable on Xbox Series X, PlayStation 5, and PC.