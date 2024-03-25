Rebirth Island Is Returning To Call of Duty

Season 3 is about to begin for Call of Duty Modern Warfare III and the popular map that we all hoped would be returning is officially coming back to the game. With the new update coming in April, players are promised many exciting new things to be introduced into the game.

This map will be featured as part of the new season, being made avaliable for those who play Call of Duty Modern Warfare III. It will return on the same day as the update, April 3, according to CharlieIntel who is a popular Call of Duty leaker and community figure.

Rebirth Island officially returns to Call of Duty: Warzone on April 3 with Season 3.



SOON pic.twitter.com/Han1ZOZ4KP — CharlieIntel (@charlieINTEL) March 25, 2024

On top of this post Call of Duty posted and said it is RebirthDay and that the island would be coming back.

No it's not our birthday, but on April 3 it's #RebirthDay and everyone's invited 🎉



Leave no friend behind. Call of Duty #Warzone – Rebirth Island trailer tomorrow at 8 AM PT 🤝 pic.twitter.com/o9GKGKTUre — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) March 25, 2024

It is a really exciting day for Call of Duty and fans who used to enjoy this map quite often. Everything that is coming to COD will be avaliable on April 3, including new weapons, maps, and a new battle pass. Players were really excited to see this map come back, also expressing their excitement even more by asking if the company will bring more of the original maps back to the new version of the game.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare III is avaliable on Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and PC along with Call of Duty Warzone which is avaliable for free to play. Remember to install the new update on April 3 to enjoy all the new battle pass weapons and enjoy the Rebirth map returning.

