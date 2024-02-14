Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 – Juggermosh Mode Explained

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone Season 2 is well underway and players have been hopping into new maps and modes, unlocking the BP50 assault rifle and RAM-9 submachine gun, as well as welcoming back Fortune’s Keep. Speaking of new game modes, even more are set to arrive with the mid-season update, keeping multiplayer fresh. To learn all about the upcoming Juggermosh mode in Modern Warfare 3, read on.

As the name suggests, Juggermosh features the Juggernaut suit. Usually the Juggernaut is obtained through earning it as a killstreak and it arrives in a loadout drop. Interacting with the drop will see you put on the heavily armored suit and wield a hard-hitting mini gun.

How to play Juggermosh in Modern Warfare 3

The rules of Juggermosh are simple. Everyone in the lobby has a powerful Juggernaut suit equipped and will battle it out in third-person combat in matches of Hardpoint, Domination, and Kill Confirmed. However, there’s more than meets the eye. Make your way to the middle of the map and you can secure yourself a one-hit kill melee weapon to become a deadly threat in close-quarter combat.

The amount of armor Juggernauts have makes it difficult to take them down, especially since you can grab armor from dead enemies. In fact, the amount of armor you have prevents fall damage and falling from a tall enough structure will emit a stun effect around your Operator. With that being said, hitting headshots is more important than ever as the damage dealt by doing so is increased in this mode.

The Juggermosh limited-time mode will release as part of the Modern Warfare 3 Season 2 Reloaded update which is expected to arrive during the first week of March.