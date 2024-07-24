Rumor: Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Will Be On Game Pass Next Month

Microsoft could really make their fans happy by making enhancements to the other modern Crash Bandicoot games for Game Pass.

After successfully predicting Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III, extas1tv now has a new prediction for the next game coming to Game Pass.

extas1tv has posted on Twitter that Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy is the next game scheduled to arrive on Game Pass, to come next month.

Originally released to the Windows and Xbox One platforms on June 29, 2018, Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy brings the modern remakes of the three PlayStation classics to Xbox players. This game is of particular interest, since after Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard King, they now own Crash Bandicoot and his library of games.

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy does not have a native port to the Xbox Series X|S, and is only playable on Microsoft’s latest console via backwards compatibility for now. It is still very much possible for Xbox Series X|S owners to play the game this way, but they would presumably be missing out on any possible enhancements they could be getting from a proper port.

But regardless, getting Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy on Game Pass would be a plum bonus for subscribers. Gamers, as well as game press, and likely the industry as a whole, were waiting to see how Microsoft would be plotting to bring their now prodigious library of Activision and Blizzard games to Game Pass.

For better or worse, the game library, and particularly Day One, is the big selling point Microsoft has used for Game Pass. There are certainly tons of additional bonuses and entitlements for having Game Pass, with more going to those Game Pass Ultimate subscribers.

While Activision’s old library is certainly not coming Day One anymore, getting those games to now be part of Game Pass would be a heavy lean onto value that it could sway more subscribers to go Microsoft’s way.

If this rumor turns out to be true and Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy is getting added to Game Pass soon, the other modern Crash Bandicoot games could follow it too. Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled could be a popular addition, and so could Crash Team Rumble. Both of these games certainly have their issues, particularly with monetization. Microsoft and Activision could entice subscribers towards them by giving them early in-game cash or items, on top of adding them to the Game Pass library, to make getting into these games much easier, and cheaper.

The truth is we knew that Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy was coming anyway. This was all a matter of when, and it looks like the answer to that is not that much longer.