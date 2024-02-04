MW3 and Warzone: How to Unlock the RAM-9 Submachine Gun

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone Season 2 is just around the corner and fans can expect a whole host of new content to jump into. It wouldn’t be a new season if there weren’t fresh weapons joining the battlefield. One of those weapons is the RAM-9 submachine gun which has the potential to make some noise in MW3 and Warzone.

In the words of Activision, the close-quarter weapon offers the “best-in-class recoil control and mobility, as well as the most rounds and reserve of any SMG, the RAM-9 may not win any pinpoint accuracy awards (especially a distance,) but it can certainly mow down the opposition with high-damage, chamber-emptying assaults, especially as you close in for the kill.”

More Call of Duty guides

How to unlock the RAM-9 in MW3 and Warzone

In the past, some guns have been locked behind an in-game challenge or weekly quests. Instead, this particular submachine gun is earned through battle pass sector B6. This is a free sector of the Season 2 battle pass, so you don’t have to make a purchase in order to get your hands on the RAM-9.

As you play your favorite modes, you’ll earn battle pass tokens which you can use to manually make your way through the sectors until you reach sector B6. You then have to obtain all the rewards within that sector before you can unlock the RAM-9. If you have any double battle pass XP tokens in the bank, you can use them to get those all-important battle pass tokens much faster.

Now you know how to unlock the RAM-9 in MW3 and Warzone, you’re ready for Season 2 to release on February 7, 2024.