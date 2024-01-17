MW3 and Warzone: How to Unlock the HMR-9 Submachine Gun

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone Season 1 Reloaded is live on all platforms. With the mid-season update came an abundance of new content, including two fresh weapons which may very well shake up the meta. The fast-firing HMR-9 has joined the battlefields of MW3 and Warzone and before you can add the gun to your loadout, you must unlock it.

Here is how Activision describes the latest weapon to join the submachine gun family. “Sporting a high fire rate and excellent handling and mobility, the HMR-9 is the perfect fit for aggressive run-and-gun playstyles. Aim down sights for precise fire or enter Tac-Stance and run circles around your enemies. Use Gunsmith to enhance the weapon’s midrange capabilities, improve its close-quarters performance, or a combination of the two.”

More Call of Duty guides

How to unlock the HMR-9 in MW3 and Warzone

To get your hands on the HMR-9, you must complete a series of challenges. A new free sector has joined the Season 1 battle pass and you must complete four challenges in the sector before you can take on the fifth and final quest which will allow you to obtain the HMR-9.

Here are the challenges tied to the sector and the rewards you’ll unlock along the way:

Get 10 operator or special zombie kills while aiming down sights with submachine guns – JAK Thunder LMG Kit

JAK Thunder LMG Kit Get 10 operator or special zombie kills while hipfiring with submachine guns – JAK BFB Aftermarket Part

JAK BFB Aftermarket Part Get 10 operator headshots or special zombie critical kills with submachine guns – Cranium Cracked Emblem

Cranium Cracked Emblem Get 10 operator or special zombie Tac Stance kills with submachine guns – Double Battle Pass XP Token

Double Battle Pass XP Token Get 20 operator or special zombie kills while moving with submachine guns – HMR-9

If you want to bypass the challenges the weapon is chained behind, you can always purchase a bundle containing a blueprint for the HMR-9 from the in-game store.

Now you know how to unlock the HMR-9 in MW3 and Warzone all that’s left to do is hop into some matches!