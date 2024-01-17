MW3 and Warzone: How to Unlock the TAQ Evolvere Light Machine Gun

A weapon that can do it all.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone Season 1 Reloaded has arrived. With the mid-season update came a plethora of new content to dive into, including two fresh weapons which have the potential to shake up the meta. The TAQ Evolvere is the latest long range option to join the battlefields of MW3 and Warzone, but before you can add the gun to your loadout, you must unlock it.

According to Activision, the TAQ Evolvere is “an advanced, multi-caliber LMG capable of firing 7.62 or 5.56 with minimal adjustments to the weapon. Versatile and exceptionally lethal in the right hands. This all-new Light Machine Gun can take down both infantry and artillery, whichever chooses to cross its path.”

How to unlock the TAQ Evolvere in MW3 and Warzone

To have the TAQ Evolvere to your arsenal, you need to unlock it by completing five Week 7 challenges. This can either be done in multiplayer, Warzone, or zombies.

Here is the full list of challenges you’ll have to take on in order to secure yourself the TAQ Evolvere.

Multiplayer

Get First Blood 3 Times with a Recommended Weapon

Get 20 Operator Kills with the JAK Signal Burst Equipped to Holger 556

Get 30 Operator Kills with the JAK Bullseye Equipped to a Recommended Weapon

Get 3 Operator Fury Kills with a Recommended Weapon

Get 20 Operator Kills with the JAK Beholder Rifle Kit Equipped to the TYR

Get 20 Operator Kills with the JAK Headhunter Carbine Kit Equipped to the Rival-9

Get 30 Operator Kills with the AOK 4.0x RQ-9 Recon Equipped to a Recommended Weapon

Zombies

Get 75 Mercenary Kills with a Recommended Weapon

Get 300 Kills with the JAK Thunder LMG Kit equipped to the Sidewinder

Get 300 Kills while aiming down sight with the JAK Signal Burst equipped to the Holger 556

Get 300 Critical Kills with the JAK Headhunter Carbine Conversion equipped to the Rival-9

Get 250 Kills with Shotguns at Epic Rarity or Higher

Clear 5 Infested Strongholds

Get 500 Fire Damage Kills with a Recommended Weapon

Warzone

In Warzone Urzikstan, get 10 Operator Kills in the North-West Region (Resort, Power, Seaport, Cargo)

In Warzone Urzikstan, get 10 Operator Kills in the Southern Region (City, Suburbs, Manor)

In Warzone Urzikstan, get 10 Operator Kills in the Eastern Region (Military Base or Farms)

In Warzone Urzikstan, get 10 Operator Kills in the Central Region (Old Town, Low Town)

In Warzone, place in the top 10 5 times or complete a Covert Exfil

In Warzone, open 50 Loot Caches

In Warzone, complete 15 Contracts

Once you’ve successfully unlocked the TAQ Evolvere by completing any five of the challenges listed above, you’ll be able to see for yourself what the light machine gun is really capable of.