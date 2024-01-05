Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 – Vortex Mode Explained

MW3 fans have a new game mode to try out known as Vortex. Below, you’ll find everything there is to know about it before queuing into your first match.

The Vortex playlist is centered around the Ray Gun, the iconic weapon from the zombies series. The Ray Gun made its first appearance all the way back in Call of Duty: World at War which launched all the way back in 2008. Since then, it has become a fan favorite, prompting the developers to include it in various subsequent Call of Duty titles.

More Call of Duty guides

MW3 and Warzone: Vortex War’s Domain Event Rewards | MW3 and Warzone: How to Unlock the JAK Signal Burst Conversion Kit | Call of Duty: Warzone- How to Level Up Weapons Fast | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 – How to Unlock the Swarm and EMP and Their Functions | MW3 and Warzone: How to Unlock the Coherence Camo | Call of Duty: Warzone – How to Earn Season 1 Twitch Drops | MW3 and Warzone: How to Unlock the Stormender Launcher | MW3 and Warzone: All New Aftermarket Parts | Season 1 | MW3 and Warzone: How to Unlock the RAM-7 Assault Rifle | Call of Duty: Warzone – How to Fix “Data is Corrupt” Error | Call of Duty: Warzone – What is the Fly Buy Public Event? | MW3 and Warzone: All Weapon Buffs and Nerfs | Season 1 | Call of Duty: Warzone – Every New Perk in Season 1 | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 – How Does the New Gear System Work? | All Perks Explained | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 – Aftermarket Parts Explained |

What is the new Vortex mode in MW3?

Vortex is a limited-time free-for-all playlist where one player spawns in with the Ray Gun. The player who posses the classic Wonder Weapon will be marked on the mini map with a yellow Ray Gun icon and their operator will be highlighted in red.

Although the player holding the firearm will be easy to spot by everyone in the lobby, the power of the Ray Gun shouldn’t be underestimated. In this mode, it is capable of dealing a one-shot kill to any opponent that is in your path. Also, the gun has unlimited ammo and doesn’t need to be reloaded.

The only way you can get your hands on the Ray Gun is by eliminating the player who has it in their possession. By doing so, your current weapon will be changed to the Ray Gun which you’ll be able to use until you’re taken out. The first player to reach 25 kills either with or without the infamous zombies weapon will win the match.

Vortex takes place on three re-made multiplayer maps which are Satan’s Quarry (Quarry,) Sporeyard (Scrapyard,) and Tetanus (Rust.) The revamped maps take place at night, with a splash of neon color to brighten up the environment, while giving them a spooky undead feel.

That’s all there is to know about the fresh Vortex mode in MW3.