Zenless Zone Zero Release Date Potentially Leaked

Over the past few years, HoYoverse has cemented itself as one of the most influential game studios on the planet. The Chinese developer, said to be now valued at $23 billion, is behind Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail, with their next game on the horizon. According to the Apple Store, Zenless Zone Zero is expected to be released on July 3, 2024.

HoYoverse has not confirmed this date, though immediately after the news broke, the company announced that pre-registration for the game is now open on all platforms. The release date is still listed vaguely as 2024.

【Pre-Registration on All Platforms Begins】



Dear Proxies, Zenless Zone Zero is now officially open for pre-registration on all platforms!

You can pre-register on the PlayStation™Store, Google Play, App Store, Epic Store, and the official website.

※ Please follow our official… pic.twitter.com/qdC2J09Tsc — Zenless Zone Zero (@ZZZ_EN) April 23, 2024

Interested players can head to the PlayStation Store, Google Play, App Store, Epic Store, or the official Zenless Zone Zero website to pre-register. The more people sign up, the better the rewards, with 40 million being the goal. This is far from impossible considering that Genshin Impact has over 60 million active players.

The possible event rewards are:

Global pre-registrations above 15 million — Dennies ×30,000

Global pre-registrations above 20 million — Master Tape ×3

Global pre-registrations above 25 million — Boopon [Coup-En] ×5

Global pre-registrations above 30 million — Master Tape ×5

Global pre-registrations above 35 million — Agent Corin ×1

Global pre-registrations above 40 million — Master Tape ×12

Zenless Zone Zero has been teased for the past two years, with an announcement trailer first dropped on May 15, 2022.

“Zenless Zone Zero is a brand-new game IP set in a post-apocalyptic metropolitan city. It features an engaging story with a futuristic art style, distinctive characters, and an exhilarating action-orientated combat system. Players will play the role of a “Proxy” and embark on an adventure with a diverse group of partners to conquer the unknown enemies and unravel the mysteries in New Eridu—the last shelter for urban civilization,” the game’s description reads.