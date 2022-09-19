Zenless Zone Zero Gets Impressive New Gameplay Trailer

The development team behind the smash hit RPG Genshin Impact Hoyoverse has showcased some new footage from its next project. As part of the studio’s participation in this year’s Tokyo Game Show, Hoyoverse has given gamers an extensive look at its new game. Zenless Zone Zero is another fantasy RPG, albeit with a much more urban, tech-heavy setting.

To showcase Zenless Zone Zero, Hoyoverse has treated curious gamers to 18 minutes of new footage from the upcoming game. The new clip shows off a detailed look at the game’s urban fantasy world, as well as getting a deeper look at its visual style. It’s fair to say that Zenless Zone Zero looks gorgeously designed and retains the signature anime style of graphics that Hoyoverse is well-known and loved for. The game recently held its first public playtest in August and with its appearance at Tokyo Game Show, it may be getting somewhere near a launch-ready state soon. You can check out the new trailer right here. Whilst the footage is in Japanese, but subtitles in English can be enabled on the video.

The game itself takes place in the futuristic city of New Eridu, which is where we can see the characters Wise and Belle carrying boxes of videotapes for their video store business. It appears that the business itself is a front for another type of enterprise; the characters work as ‘Proxies.’ This seems to be a pretty dangerous side hustle that involves entering The Hollows, an off-limits area of New Eridu. As can be seen in the latest trailer, Zenless Zone Zero features an interesting story premise and plenty of NPCs to interact with and learn about.

Later into the video, Hoyoverse also shares some of the game’s combat gameplay, which looks really fast-paced and slick from what can be seen here. Exploration and traversal around the city itself also seem to be pretty dynamic. It could be that Zenless Zone Zero will be a potential must-play for those who enjoy the flawless cinematic and gameplay action of Genshin Impact but prefer a more cyberpunk setting and storyline than the traditional fantasy RPG.

While there’s no word yet on an actual release date for Zenless Zone Zero, Hoyoverse has mentioned the platforms that the game will be launched on. As with Genshin Impact, this game will be released on PC, iOS, and Android devices. However, whilst Genshin Impact is also currently available on PS5 and PS4, there’s been no official word as yet on whether or not Zenless Zone Zero will also be making its way to PlayStation. Perhaps Hoyoverse will wait to see if this futuristic cyberpunk-style RPG has the same kind of success with the gaming community as Genshin Impact has before considering a port to PlayStation.

We’ll be keeping an ear to the ground for further updates on a release date for Zenless Zone Zero.

