Rockstar Reacts to GTA VI Leaks

Yesterday, a hacker leaked over 90 videos and pictures of Grand Theft Auto VI. It revealed the first look at Rockstar’s upcoming game, which hasn’t even been officially announced yet. Today, Rockstar Games reacted to these GTA VI leaks.

The company issued a statement on Twitter, sharing more information about what happened and how it impacts the development of Grand Theft Auto VI. According to Rockstar Games, “an unauthorized third party illegally accessed and downloaded confidential information from [their] systems, including early development footage for the next Grand Theft Auto.” The leaks are therefore real, even if they only show a glimpse of a project still under development.

The hacker leaked over 90 videos and pictures of the upcoming Grand Theft Auto game, also known as GTA VI. The game is still under development, and won’t likely come out for a few more years. Even if the game is far from being finished, some players already complained about how the game looks and started reaching out to the developers.

The person behind these leaks goes by the nickname of “teapotuberhacker” on GTAForums. They threaten to leak more data soon, including GTA V and GTA VI source code and assets, as well as GTA VI testing build. This hacker claims to be responsible for the recent Uber hack, granting them full admin access to the company’s domain accounts and source code.

Following these leaks, the hacker published a message on the official Grand Theft Auto forums. The leaker shared their contact information so a Rockstar Games or Take-Two Interactive representative could reach out and settle a deal with them. Considering both companies’ past legal actions, it seems highly doubtful they would sign a deal with the hacker – they would more likely press charges for this grand data theft.

Rockstar Games and its parent company, Take-Two Interactive, began issuing takedown notices to stop the GTA VI leaks. The harm is already done though, as images and videos of the game have been circulating around the web for almost a day now. If players were eager to discover the successor to 2013’s Grand Theft Auto V, this leak is one of the biggest confidential data breaches in gaming history.

Rockstar Games shared that these leaks impacted the development team. However, even if they are “extremely disappointed” to have information about Grand Theft Auto VI leaked this way, it won’t impact the game’s development. The work on the upcoming Grand Theft Auto game will continue as planned.

The GTA VI leaks might impact the work at Rockstar Games. But since there is no official release date for Grand Theft Auto VI yet, this won’t postpone anything. Chances are the game will simply come out later than expected, probably in 2024.