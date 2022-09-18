Huge Amounts Of GTA VI Footage Leaks

Every year since perhaps 2016, there has been a single question that gamers, no matter your platform of choice, no matter which altar you worship to, have been asking – where is Grand Theft Auto VI? Today, in what can only be described as the biggest leak to ever emerge from Rockstar, it seems like we have our answer. Grand Theft Auto VI is deep in development, but it looks like it might still be a way off, we know this, because enormous amounts of footage, and screenshots have exploded across the internet this weekend, in a way that we doubt Take-Two nor Rockstar will be overly impressed about.

GTA VI is, without doubt, the most anticipated game in the world, and whenever it ultimately releases will set, as Take-Two have previously described, new “benchmarks” for entertainment, or at the very least the gaming industry. That comment came from Take-Two chairman and CEO Strauss Zelnick when speaking to shareholders, in full he said,

With development of the next entry in the Grand Theft Auto series well underway, the Rockstar Games team is determined to once again set creative benchmarks for the series, our industry, and for all entertainment, just as the label has done with every one of their frontline releases

Now we’re beginning to get some insight into just what those benchmarks may look like. Of course, it should be noted that based on the available footage, the game is still clearly a long way off in terms of its development, some NPC faces haven’t been detailed, while there’s UI that would never be available for the usual consumer splashed all across the screen. The leak is exhaustive however, with more than 90 videos now available all over the internet, and with them having emerged in the dead of night for most regions of the world, going into the weekend, they’ve had plenty of time to proliferate already, making squashing them an incredibly hard task for Rockstar or Take-Two. If you want to check out some of the footage, you can do so below,

What will happen as a result of this leak of course remains to be seen. The footage was shared on GTAForums.com by someone known only as “teapotuberhacker” with the promise of potentially revealing more, and while we might usually dismiss such a thing, especially in an era where GTA mods are so prolific, 90 videos simultaneously is incredibly uncommon and only adds to the seemingly legitimacy of what has been shared.

With so much footage shared, the internet is going to be pouring over it for several days and weeks still, so who knows what may yet be uncovered. There has also not been a comment from either Take-Two or Rockstar, so we await their action or potential continued silence as well.

Source