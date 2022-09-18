Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- New Ledge Hang Mechanic Explained

One of the more exciting aspects of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is the introduction of some new and returning mobility mechanics that will be in the latest entry of the long-running FPS series. One of these new options is the Ledge Hang mechanic, which will give players new ways to engage enemies and turn high walls from simple obstacles to get over into a new form of cover. While a relatively easy system once you know how to use it, players might have a bit of a challenge figuring out how and where they are able to utilize it. This guide will explain the new Ledge Hang mechanic in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

Ledge Hang Mechanic Explained In Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Explained

The Ledge Hang is a new feature being introduced in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II that will allow players to grab onto ledges that are slightly above head level. This will see your player character pulling out their pistol sidearm (if you have one equipped) and will let you aim and shoot over the top of the ledge you are grabbing onto. If you don’t have a pistol sidearm, you will still be able to grab and peek over the wall, but will not be able to shoot.

Players will be able to tell which ledges they can grab onto by approaching a wall and looking at the icon that comes up. Normally, players would see an arrow telling them that they can mantle over a piece of cover by hitting the jump button. The icon shown will instead be a new prompt that still tells you to use the jump button, but while displaying a person grabbing onto a ledge, as shown in the image provided below.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will release for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on both Steam and Battle.net on October 28, 2022. Stay tuned to Gameranx for future guides on the upcoming title as well as Warzone 2.0.

