Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone- How to Unlock the RA 225 Submachine Gun

The fifth and final season of Vanguard and Warzone has arrived. This season we have new multiplayer maps, the final round-based zombies map, and more. As always, a new season means that there are two new weapons to unlock. One of these weapons is the RA 225 submachine gun and here is everything you need to now about unlocking it in Vanguard and Warzone.

Activision has described the RA 225 as having a “fast fire rate and quick handling, perfect for shredding enemies in close to midrange battles.” As there are a few viable submachine guns in Vanguard and Warzone, it will be interesting to see how the weapon stacks up against the current close-quarter metas.

More Call of Duty guides

Vanguard and Warzone: How to Unlock the EX1 Assault Rifle | Warzone: What is a Supply Box UAV in Season Five | Warzone: What is the new Rage Serum Field Upgrade in Season Five? | Warzone: The Best Loadouts for Titanium Trials | Modern Warfare 2- How to Redeem a Beta Code | Modern Warfare 2- How to Play the Beta | Dates and Platforms

How to unlock the RA 225 in Vanguard and Warzone

To earn the latest submachine gun, you will have to reach Tier 31 of the Season Five battle pass. Once you have done so, the weapon will unlock for free. Then, you can begin levelling it up to get all the attachments and start completing your camo challenges. However, if you prefer to get your hands on the RA 225 straight away, you can purchase it as a part of a bundle in the Call of Duty in-game store.

If you don’t manage to unlock the RA 225 before Season Five finishes, you will still be able to get the weapon by completing a challenge. We don’t know what the challenge will be until the season comes to an end. With that being said, Season Five is expected to last a couple of months, so you have plenty of time to unlock the latest submachine gun.