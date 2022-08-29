Modern Warfare 2: How to get Early Access to the Campaign

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will be the next title in the franchise. To keep up the excitement for the already highly anticipated launch, it has been announced that players will have the chance to play the campaign before the game releases. Already, we have been treated to some gameplay of the ‘Dark Ship’ mission, but this offer will allow you to play though the full single-player experience. This guide will tell you everything you need to know about how to get early access to the Modern Warfare 2 campaign.

This is the first time Activision has made the campaign available to play before the game fully releases. Apart from playing every mission, diving into the campaign early will give you a chance to see what weapons could be in multiplayer, allow you to get to know the operators, and familiarize yourself with gameplay mechanics.

More Call of Duty guides

How to play the Modern Warfare 2 campaign early

To get your hands on the Modern Warfare 2 campaign early, all you have to do is digitally pre-order the game. Unlike the first weekend of the multiplayer beta, campaign early access doesn’t have any PlayStation exclusivity. This means that it doesn’t matter which platform you digitally pre-order it on, you will still get early access. In addition, it doesn’t matter if you pre-order the standard edition of Modern Warfare 2 or the vault edition as they will both give you early access to the campaign.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s campaign early access begins on October 20, before the full game launches on October 28.