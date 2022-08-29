Is The Lord Of The Rings: Gollum About To Drop A Launch Date?

It looks as if there’s some light at the end of the tunnel for those looking forward to playing The Lord of the Rings: Gollum. It’s been some time since we had any kind of update on the epic fantasy adventure. However, a new, somewhat cryptic tweet from the game’s official account has the community speculating that news of a launch date may be imminent.

There’s been pretty much radio silence since mid-July when it was revealed that the launch of The Lord of the Rings: Gollum would need to be delayed. At that time, it was explained that developers Daedalic Entertainment needed a bit more time to give The Lord of the Rings: Gollum some polishing up. This was, of course, to “deliver the best possible experience” for gamers keen to get their hands on the sneaky, Precious-hunting creature’s new adventure. While that news was obviously disappointing, it came as no surprise given the time it often takes to fully get games launch-ready. Thankfully, it now seems that things may have turned a corner on that front though, thanks to a tweet shared earlier today.

There is no time to waste. pic.twitter.com/tmlStBsajb — The Lord of the Rings: Gollum (@GollumGame) August 29, 2022

The message is a bit cryptic, but the reference to there being “no time to waste” has many eager members of the gaming community convinced that an announcement is just around the corner. They could be onto something this time, as this tweet is the first one since the announcement of the game’s latest delay was shared on July 25th. Perhaps we’ll be finding out more details on the release of the story-driven action in the very near future. Of course, this is all purely speculative at this point, but it certainly seems as though the wheels are back in motion over at Daedalic Entertainment.

The account also gave a rather encouraging response to one user who asked the question on everyone’s lips, even if it was deliberately vague.

Stay tuned, we'll have some more info soon! — The Lord of the Rings: Gollum (@GollumGame) August 29, 2022

It’d make sense for Daedalic Entertainment to be gearing up for a release of The Lord of the Rings: Gollum sooner rather than later. For them to capitalise on the audiences being drawn back into the epic fantasy world of J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Lord of The Rings in the coming weeks, it’d be a wise move to launch the game to coincide with the upcoming release of the Amazon Prime series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. The show launches on September 2, so there’s not long to wait at all. We’ll have to wait and see If Gollum makes his debut into the gaming world in this exciting-looking title around the same time or not. Watch this space.

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum will release on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC via Steam. A Nintendo Switch version is also expected to release at some point later in the year.

