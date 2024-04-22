A New Job Listing For Respawn Suggests New Star Wars Jedi

The latest Star Wars Jedi: Survivor game has been out for about a year and players loved it since it released. Although, it did have a little bit of a tricky time working on PC, but the developers soon fixed that issue and now it runs smoothly across all platforms.

Electroinic Arts and Respawn Entertainment might have just announced the third game in the series accidentally through a job listing for Respawn. The listing is looking for a Senior Game Writing, which suggests that the developers could be working on their next Star Wars installment.

Something else to note is that a few months after the second game was released, the actor who plays Cal Kestis suggested that the third title was already in the works according to GameRant. While there isn’t much informaton about what the game would be about or a continual of, it will definitely be interesting to see when an announcment will come out now for the third game after this possible outage of the news.

Do note, this isn’t official news, we don’t know for sure if there is a third game in the works, but it does seem heavily suggested. This job listing under the EA careers definitely makes it seem the third game is being made and that players can expect it soon, and the description suggests that it is a “unannounced Star Wars title.”

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is avaliable on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.