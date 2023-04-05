Star Wars Jedi: Survivor PC Requirements Revealed

Respawn’s highly anticipated follow-up to 2019’s Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is set to fully release on April 28th, 2023. While the game is set to make its way to a plethora of different platforms and consoles EA has today revealed both the minimum and recommended system requirements for the new Star Wars title.

Continuing the story of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order‘s Cal Kestis, Star War Jedi: Survivor is set to expand the overall universe and gameplay of the Star Wars Jedi series with new lightsaber fighting styles and force abilities. Alongside this, Star Wars Jedi: Sruvivor is set to open the world up with new and unique biomes, challenges, and enemies.

With fans eagerly anticipating the new title many PC players will be eager to see what requirements the game will need on the platform. As mentioned above, EA has today revealed both the minimum and recommended system requirements for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor as outlined below:

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor PC Minimum System Requirements

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Windows 10 64-bit RAM: 8Gb

8Gb CPU Features: 4 core / 8 threads

4 core / 8 threads CPU* AMD: Ryzen 5 1400

Ryzen 5 1400 GPU** AMD: Radeon RX 580

Radeon RX 580 GPU Features: DX12, 8Gb VRAM

DX12, 8Gb VRAM Storage: 155Gb

155Gb *CPU alternate: Intel Core i7-7700

**GPU alternate: Nvidia GTX 1070

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor PC Recommended System Requirements

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Windows 10 64-bit RAM: 16Gb

16Gb CPU Features: 4 core / 8 threads

4 core / 8 threads CPU* AMD: Ryzen 5 5600X

Ryzen 5 5600X GPU** AMD: RX 6700 XT

RX 6700 XT GPU Features: DX12, 8Gb VRAM

DX12, 8Gb VRAM Storage: 155Gb SSD

155Gb SSD *CPU alternate: Intel Core i5 11600K

**GPU alternate: Nvidia RTX2070

With the game not too far away now fans will be waiting with bated breath to see where Cal Kestis’ story will go next. With all the discussion surrounding Star Wars Jedi: Survivor some fans and outlets have been wondering if the series will be made into a trilogy. Recently in an interview with Dexerto Game Director on both Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Stig Asmussen was asked about the possibility of a third installment in the Star Wars Jedi series to which he responded:

It’s tough to speculate on something in the future like that. I think of things in trilogies and a lot of that is because of Star Wars. It’s kind of just my approach. Stig Asmussen – Game Director on Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

If Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is anything like its predecessor then we’ll certainly be in for a treat come April 28th, 2023. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is set to launch on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S/X, and PC.