Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Series Director Asked If Cal Will Return For A Third Game

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is not even out yet, and fans are eagerly awaiting to see if the journey for Cal will continue after the credits roll for the campaign. It’s not unusual for fans to be wondering this because it’s been noted already that sequels were already something the developers had in mind before they got to work with Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. Likewise, being a Star Wars project, it’s hard not to view something like this Cal storyline as a trilogy. So when Dexerto had the opportunity to speak with Stig Asmussen, the director behind the series, the topic of a trilogy came up.

If you’re unfamiliar with Stig Asmussen by their name alone, you’ve likely familiar with their work. While currently working at Respawn Entertainment as the game director behind the Star Wars Jedi series, their previous employment was at Santa Monica Studio. Stig was just one of the talented folks who helped bring out the first three games in the God of War franchise. Now their latest venture with Respawn Entertainment has been a massive success. With fans soon getting their hands on Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, will we see another installment hit the marketplace after?

During the interview, Stig Asmussen stated that it’s tough to speculate on something in the future. However, he did note that since the start of working on this IP, he pictured it as a trilogy which is their typical approach to projects. So, for now, it looks like the development team is just focusing on the present. Still, with the incredible success that the first installment saw and remarks from developers of having an even bigger experience with the upcoming sequel, it’s hard not to think the development team has already discussed a third installment.

It’s tough to speculate on something in the future like that. I think of things in trilogies and a lot of that is because of Star Wars. It’s kind of just my approach. Stig Asmussen – Dextero

For now, we’ll have to wait and see just where the story takes Cal in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. We know that this game installment will toss players five years after Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order events. Just as before, the Galactic Empire is on a relentless search to execute any surviving Jedi who escaped their clutches during the Order 66 event. Players who are interested in picking the game up will be able to do so this month, on April 28, 2023. When the game launches into the marketplace, you’ll find it available for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms.