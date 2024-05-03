Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 Reveals Recommended Specs

Players will need some serious power to get the most out of Ninja Theory's newest masterpiece.

Today, Ninja Theory announced the required PC specs for the upcoming sequel Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2. As expected, players will need some serious power to get the most out of the cinematic title.

The requirements are similar to that of last year’s hit title Alan Wake 2. On Xbox Series X/S consoles, the game will only run at 30 FPS, but this can be boosted on PC by using DLSS 3, FSR 3, or XESS 1.3. All players will require 70GB of SSD storage and 16GB of system RAM.

See the minimum, medium, recommended, and very high specs below:

If the table is tough to read, read on:

Minimum

Graphics Preset : Low @ 1080p

: Low @ 1080p Processor : Intel i5-8400/AMD Ryzen 5 2600

: Intel i5-8400/AMD Ryzen 5 2600 GPU : Nvidia GTX 1070/AMD RX 5700/Intel Arc A580

: Nvidia GTX 1070/AMD RX 5700/Intel Arc A580 VRAM : 6GB

: 6GB System Ram : 16 GB

: 16 GB Storage : 70 GB SSD

: 70 GB SSD OS: 64 Bit Windows 10/11

Medium

Graphics Preset : Low @ 1080p

: Low @ 1080p Processor : Intel i5-9600/AMD Ryzen 5 3600X

: Intel i5-9600/AMD Ryzen 5 3600X GPU : Nvidia RTX 2070/AMD RX 5700 XT/Intel Arc A580

: Nvidia RTX 2070/AMD RX 5700 XT/Intel Arc A580 VRAM : 8GB

: 8GB System Ram : 16 GB

: 16 GB Storage : 70 GB SSD

: 70 GB SSD OS: 64 Bit Windows 10/11

Recommended

Graphics Preset : High @ 1440p

: High @ 1440p Processor : Intel i7-10700K/AMD Ryzen 5 5600X

: Intel i7-10700K/AMD Ryzen 5 5600X GPU : Nvidia RTX 3080/AMD RX 6700 XT/Intel Arc A580

: Nvidia RTX 3080/AMD RX 6700 XT/Intel Arc A580 VRAM : 8 GB

: 8 GB System Ram : 16 GB

: 16 GB Storage : 70 GB SSD

: 70 GB SSD OS: 64 Bit Windows 10/11

Very High

Graphics Preset : High @ 4k

: High @ 4k Processor : Intel i5-12600K/AMD Ryzen 7 5700X

: Intel i5-12600K/AMD Ryzen 7 5700X GPU : Nvidia RTX 4080/AMD RX 7900 XTX

: Nvidia RTX 4080/AMD RX 7900 XTX VRAM : 12 GB

: 12 GB System Ram : 16 GB

: 16 GB Storage : 70 GB SSD

: 70 GB SSD OS: 64 Bit Windows 10/11

Yesterday, the dev team at Ninja Theory announced that they would share something related to Hellblade 2 on social media every day until the game’s release later this month.

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 will release on PC and Xbox Series X/S on May 21. The first game was released in 2017 for PC and PlayStation 4 and was later ported to Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox Series X/S. VR support was added in 2018.