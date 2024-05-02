Hellblade 2 Devs To Share New Content Daily Until Launch Day

The game is due out on May 21.

Prior to the release of Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 on May 21, developer Ninja Theory announced that it would share something new related to the game every day in May until launch day. Along with the announcement, the team took to X to share an incredible screenshot from the much-anticipated sequel.

Sharing something from Senua's Saga: Hellblade II every day in May until launch, day one:



Let's start with a new screenshot.



Wishlist or pre-purchase now: https://t.co/ktwuvNOjbM pic.twitter.com/JJcKv1BKSU — Ninja Theory (@NinjaTheory) May 1, 2024

This isn’t the first time Ninja Theory has shown off the game’s impressive graphics. In March, the developer teased Hellblade 2‘s photo mode with images that look more like photographs than graphics.

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 will not have a physical release and a digital copy will cost $49.99 for around eight hours of gameplay.

“You can once again expect to join Senua in understanding her world through perception puzzles led by her experiences of psychosis, in brutal and visceral combat and in traversal gameplay, this time across the harsh but beautiful landscapes of 10th Century Iceland,” said Ninja Theory studio head Dom Matthews in an interview with Xbox Wire.

“Crucially, all these elements are intertwined in a unique visual and audio experience, where everything is in service of Senua’s story. So, you can expect more of the same, but this time with the support to push our ambitions for immersion, fidelity, and richness far further than before.”

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 will release on PC and Xbox Series X/S on May 21. The first game was released in 2017 for PC and PlayStation 4 and was later ported to Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox Series X/S. VR support was added in 2018.