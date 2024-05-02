Super Nintendo World Gets Video “Unveiling” Of Upcoming Orlando Park

For a while, Nintendo has been trying to “expand their IP reach” outside of traditional gaming spaces so that more people can come to love their brand. So far, they’ve done a great job with that. They had a billion-dollar-making animated movie in 2023, and before that, they had the launch of Super Nintendo World. The park was designed to have various “hubs” dedicated to the numerous characters of their roster. Obviously, the first part of the park was dedicated to characters like Mario, Peach, Luigi, and Yoshi, but more are on the way! Just as important, they started the park in Kyoto, Japan, then made one in Hollywood, California, and now, they’re getting ready for their Orlando, Florida debut!

That brings us to today because while the Super Nintendo World park in Orlando isn’t being opened until 2025, Universal Studios decided to release a 90-second video showing off the park’s place in their upcoming rebrand called the “Epic Universe.” They even made a 3D rendering of the upcoming park for their official website so that you could take a little tour of what’s to come! Through these two things, we get a great look at not only Mario Park and how it’ll be constructed in Orlando but also an even better glimpse of Donkey Kong Park that’ll come right after.

New details! Ride alongside Mario, careen through Donkey Kong Country™, punch blocks, collect digital coins. Discover the interactive fun of SUPER NINTENDO WORLD™, opening 2025 at Universal Epic Universe. #EpicUniverse



Visit the link to see more: https://t.co/T29uapQ9kR pic.twitter.com/TyeUjLtx7m — Universal Orlando Resort (@UniversalORL) May 2, 2024

The Donkey Kong-focused part of the park will not only embrace the “wild side” of the island the Kongs live on, but you’ll find plenty of places and references to DK’s expanded family. For example, you’ll see Funky Kong’s plane that you can apparently check out, the home of the Kongs is on display, the “Bubbly Barrel” is there, which will presumably be a restaurant, and then, there’s the main ride!

While Mario Park had the classic “kart experience,” DK Park will have the classic “mine cart experience!” Yep, it’ll be “Mine Cart Madness,” and according to the official site, you’ll go on a heart-pounding adventure that is entirely safe, but it’ll make you feel as though you’re jumping into the air on your cart just like the video games before it would do to players.

The irony of part of this is that the Donkey Kong expansion for Kyoto Park has been delayed until later in 2024, but if this video is to be believed, it won’t affect Orlando Park when it opens next year. Either way, Nintendo fans have plenty to look forward to when the new park and the new expansion arrive!