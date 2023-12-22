Super Nintendo World Gets “Play Wild” Commercials Featuring Donkey Kong

Nintendo has been doing its best to expand its brand beyond “just doing video games” by putting its IPs into the public viewing space in different ways. We know about their success in movies and such via Mario’s animated film, but another big success for them was Super Nintendo World. The park had a rocky start thanks to the pandemic happening right when they were supposed to open, but they bounced back well and have had a great turnout. Plus, they expanded the park into the United States and will be opening a third park location there, too. But, like with everything Nintendo does, expansion was inevitable.

As we reported earlier this month, the park’s first expansion will feature Donkey Kong. The reveal teaser highlighted that an entire new section of the park will be built so players can feel like they’re on Donkey Kong Island. But today, a new teaser dropped featuring the expansion’s slogan of “Play Wild.” In it, you’ll see a family going from Mario Park to Donkey Kong Park and enjoying everything that’s there.

We get a glimpse of the mine cart roller coaster ride that many will enjoy, and you can see how it will make you feel like you’re in the mine cart sections of the video game. But that’s not all we glimpse. We also see the family playing on the “DK bongos,” which has a unique tie to the character, and we see DK himself beating up a Tiki monster who is trying to stop the family from having fun, alongside other cameos if you pay attention.

The Donkey Kong expansion of Super Nintendo World is set to arrive in Japan in Spring 2024, with the US expansions coming soon enough after. Outside of the rides, there will be DK-themed stores and restaurants, so you’ll have an entire experience when you go to this part of the park. Plus, the Mario part will still be there if you haven’t experienced that yet!

But what will the next expansion be once this is done? That is the question, and we don’t know the answer just yet. Given Nintendo’s vast roster, there are many options they can do. Many would love to see a version of Hyrule at the park and perhaps partake in some adventures with Link and Princess Zelda! Or maybe the Pikmin will show up with Captain Olimar at their side! The possibilities are endless in this theme park.