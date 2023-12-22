Multiplayer Spider-Man Game From Insomniac Games Was Canceled

But it had nothing to do with the leak.

This year has not been a great year for the video game industry. While we saw some big title releases that were well-received by fans, we’ve also seen a number of restructurings resulting in layoffs and studio closures. That’s something we want to see less of in 2024, but that might still not be the case. There’s a lingering feeling for a few studios out there, one of which is Insomniac Games. Thanks to the leaks, we’re finding out that there was a push from Sony to see Insomniac Games drop over fifty jobs. These leaks don’t stop there; beyond that, we got a look into what the future held for the studio, which included a multiplayer Spider-Man game.

Insomniac Games leak has brought out several pieces of data stolen from the ransomware group. Those included some new gameplay footage of Marvel’s Wolverine and a roadmap showcasing some upcoming titles. One game that excited some fans was a multiplayer Spider-Man title. With Sony pushing for live service titles, the online reception over a multiplayer Spider-Man seemed to have gained some attention. However, that project is no longer in the works and doesn’t correlate to the latest string of leaks.

Instead, speaking to Bloomberg, sources familiar with the project have noted that this project was actually scrapped a long time ago. So, for whatever reason, this title didn’t have the attention to warrant production. Whether that changes in the future or not remains to be seen. However, at the moment, it doesn’t look like this title will actually be making its way into development. Meanwhile, current and former employees and independent contractors are dealing with the headache of their personal information being stolen.

It’s noted in the Bloomberg article that some former employees are frustrated over Sony and Insomniac Games as they were not contacted prior to alerting them of their information being attached to the recent leaks. While this mess is still being sorted through, Insomniac Games did give a public statement today. They have alerted fans that while it’s unfortunate the leaks are online, Marvel’s Wolverine is not in danger of being killed off. Production is still going strong, and they will share a new official look into the game when they are ready. With that said, the statement also touched on how their plans continue to evolve, and that could mean we’ll see something slightly different from Marvel’s Wolverine compared to the leaked gameplay footage.