Death Stranding Director’s Cut Has Been Delayed For Apple

Update:

Here are what some players had to say in response to the 505 Games delay post.

What about android 🤔 — Ludwig Penny (@Lud_Jhb) December 19, 2023

please say steam support please say steam support please say steam support — Samsara Zergling (@zerklingg) December 15, 2023

I believe in 505 pulling this off! 🙇‍♀️



Resident Evil 4 iOS left a lot to be desired from this platform, but the PC port of DS straight up runs better than 90% of the other titles I have installed. — Alice Kojima, Goddess Eternal 🌹 (@PARTICLE_0F_G0D) December 15, 2023

Original Story…

It’s surprising to me how far we’ve come with mobile gaming. The line of smartphones we carry around today is capable of some rather intense gaming. But even if you’re not equipped with the latest and greatest iPhone 15 Pro, you still have access to services like Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, allowing you to enjoy games from your smartphone through the cloud. With that said, those of you who already own an iPhone 15 Pro or its bigger brother, the iPhone 15 Pro Max, might be interested in the upcoming Death Stranding Director’s Cut.

If that’s the case, well, you’re out of luck. This game has been delayed. Thanks to a post on 505 Games X social media account, we’re finding out that the Death Stranding Director’s Cut has been pushed back to early 2024. This game has already been out for a good while. Players can enjoy the title through the PlayStation 5, PC, and PlayStation 5 platforms. But it was unveiled that we would see ports made available for iOS, iPadOS, and macOS sometime within 2023. Since we’re just getting ready to hit New Year’s, the folks over at 505 Games are alerting fans that they need just a little more time working through the ports.

Here at @505_Games and @KojiPro2015_EN, we are excited to launch #DeathStrandingDC on iPhone, iPad, and Mac. We just need a little more time!



Stay tuned for a new release date in early 2024.



We can't wait to welcome more Porters to DEATH STRANDING DIRECTOR'S CUT. pic.twitter.com/zCa9Tcecd4 — 505 Games (@505_Games) December 15, 2023

For those who might not have even heard of this game landing on platforms like the iPhone 15 Pro, it was unveiled by Hideo Kojima during the WWDC2023 that this title, among others, would find its way to the platform. That is due to the power of the A17 Pro performance chip. So we’ll have to wait and see just how well this game ends up being ported over when it launches in 2024. Of course, for fans who have already played Death Stranding, there’s more content coming out in the marketplace.

We have a sequel already confirmed by Kojima Productions. However, there was also the news of A24 making a film based around Death Stranding. Meanwhile, Hideo Kojima also released a message to the public about the recent anniversary of Kojima Productions and the push to continue releasing new video games. Again, we know Death Stranding 2 is being developed, but beyond that, there is also a partnership with Xbox to deliver a new game called OD, which is very much a mystery as to what players might be in store for when that title drops.