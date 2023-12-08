Hideo Kojima’s Xbox Exclusive OD Teased

Hideo Kojima has been busy working on Death Stranding 2, but we knew another game was in the works over at Kojima Productions. In the past, Hideo Kojima noted that he required some new technology to come up with a thrilling new gameplay experience. As a result, Microsoft was able to step in and provide the partnership to ensure that Hideo Kojima’s vision lives up to expectations. Today, during The Game Awards, we got the revealing of OD, which has fans looking at a small tease. Now, don’t get too excited, as this wasn’t a big reveal. Instead, this was a tease that again kept players wondering what this title could expect.

While OD is still very much a mystery right now, some exciting partnerships will keep players excited. Unfortunately, only one was showcased during the presentation, and that was legendary filmmaker Jordan Peele.

Now, if you know Jordan’s work, you can expect some terrifying experiences. That should make OD one game that will easily pull you in and get your heart racing. Unfortunately, the frustrating part for some players is that we might be waiting a good while before we get a good idea of what exactly this narrative will entail.

Still, this first trailer certainly sets the stage. We have some close-up visuals of characters repeating some lines before something gives one of our protagonists a heart attack. Fortunately, if you’re a Hideo Kojima fan, this game will likely pay off when it is released into the marketplace.

In the meantime, you can check out the trailer for the upcoming OD video game below along with the interview shortly after with Hideo Kojima. However, we’ll have to wait for more marketing materials to be released before we have a better idea of just what OD is all about. At the very least, it’s nice knowing this game project is still very much in the works rather than being kept under wraps.