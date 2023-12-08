Suicide Squad Kill The Justice League Gets New Release Date

As sad as it sounds, Suicide Squad Kill The Justice League is a regular at The Game Awards. Why? Because it was supposed to have been out by now in many ways, and yet, it keeps getting delayed, so new insights and trailers keep showing up at Geoff Keighley’s show. Sure enough, tonight, we got a new trailer that reinforced the game’s story and why the squad was summoned to kill the Justice League. The good news is that the title got its “presumed” final release date outside of the new trailer, and it’s a lot closer than you might think.

In the trailer, we hear Amanda Waller talking to Wonder Woman about how the rest of the Justice League have been brainwashed and controlled by Brainiac. They’re killing people and taking over Metropolis, and that needs to stop. After getting The Flash under the lasso of truth and having him admit that the only way to stop this is to kill them, the Suicide Squad is up and ready to have some fun, bad guy style.

From there, we see a mix of cutscenes and gameplay footage that highlight what the game will be about. One of the big things is that traversal is a key part of combat. These characters aren’t fighting up close like Batman; they’ll swoop in and deal damage from afar, given the “godly enemies” they’ll be facing.

The trailer clarifies that all the Justice League are “cranked up” in their personalities and combat styles, including Batman wielding a gun, which he would never do normally. So, the Suicide Squad will have a tough job ahead of them with putting the league down and saving the day.

The catch with this title is that despite being developed by Rocksteady, we’re not sure whether the game will be good. One of the reasons for the delays is the backlash that keeps happening when they show more of the title. For example, while everyone was excited at first when they announced it was an “always online” title, people were mad. Then, they revealed that the gameplay diverged heavily from the style that the Arkham-themed games had, and that threw people for a loop.

And now, people are concerned about the gameplay even more because the characters will use weapons they never did before, like Captain Boomerang using guns. So, how this game will play out remains to be seen.

Suicide Squad Kill The Justice League will, hopefully, arrive on February 2nd.