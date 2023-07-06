30 New Upcoming Anime Games of 2023

You could say we're very Anime-ted with this list.

If you’re a fan of anime, then you’re no doubt a fan of all that has been going on in the video game world with anime and anime-style titles over the last few years. This style of video game has grown very popular, and in 2023, a lot of these kinds of games will arrive.

#30 The Murder of Sonic The Hedgehog

Platform: PC

Release Date: March 31, 2023

Sonic The Hedgehog finally seems to be going through the renaissance that fans have been begging for. Between the fan-made title, the new “Frontiers” he’s gone on last year, and the upcoming title with all the “Superstars,” you can feel things finally turning around.

But if you want another single-player twist on the series, get The Murder of Sonic The Hedgehog! The game features you as one of Sonic’s friends after they board a murder mystery train for Amy Rose’s birthday. But as you can guess, things aren’t quite what they appear. Or are they?

With Sonic “dead,” you must find out the truth! Search for clues, interrogate the witnesses, and find the killer!

#29 Persona 5 Tactica

Platform: PC Xbox One XSX|S Switch

Release Date: November 17, 2023

Who doesn’t love a good anime title? Well, lots of people, actually, but we won’t talk about their “lack of culture.” If you’re looking to jump back into the Atlus-style of anime, then you need only look at Persona 5 Tactica!

The game puts a small spin on their anime vision by putting the Phantom Thieves in a more “Chibi” style of visuals. We’re sure many of you would adore it.

But it’s not just them that have been altered. The world around them has a unique feel to it that’ll help keep things fresh as you battle enemies and try to win the freedom of a kingdom!

#28 Afterimage

Platform: PC PS4 Xbox One PS5 XSX|S Switch

Release Date: April 25, 2023

Afterimage is an upcoming Metroidvania side scroller that takes place in a fantasy world called Engardin. Players will step into the role of a brave adventurer seeking to uncover the world’s secrets. However, within this complex labyrinth, you’ll meet up with new friends along with fighting off massive beasts. So far, we know that each new area will present different enemies, challenging bosses, and unique gameplay mechanics. Fortunately, with various abilities that players can unlock, you’ll craft a unique, strong warrior to help cleanse the land from these monstrous foes. If you enjoy 2D side-scrolling action RPGs, then this is one title to, at the very least, keep on your radar.

#27 Sword Art Online Last Recollection

Platform: PC PS4 Xbox One

Release Date: October 08, 2023

If you’ve been playing this franchise since its inception, you know that the story has slowly built to a crescendo that fans have been begging to see. Finally, in Sword Art Online Last Recollection, you’ll get that climax as the Underworld War is finally happening, and everything is on the land.

Featuring fan-favorite characters and new faces, you’ll head to the virtual world once more and attempt to save the real world from its rather.

Intense battles, dozens of playable characters, and more await you! But what is the endgame here? How will everything resolve itself? You’ll have to play to find out! So what are you waiting for?

#26 My Hero Ultra Rumble

Platform: PC PS4 Xbox One Switch

Release Date: 2023

Are you ready to go beyond? Ready to rise up and cry out, “Plus Ultra!”? If so, then get ready for My Hero Ultra Rumble! In this battle royale-style game based on the hit manga/anime, you’ll pick three heroes or villains alongside two other players and then duke it out with other teams to see who can come out on top!

The roster is full of classic characters from the series, and you’ll need to use their Quirks to the fullest for them to prevail!

Will you choose the wielders of One For All? Or members of the Todoroki family? Or will you go full-on villain to defeat them all? The choice is yours!

#25 Mato Anomalies

Platform: PC PS4 Xbox One PS5 XSX|S Switch

Release Date: March 10, 2023

Are you looking for a stylish RPG that features clashing cultures and demons to battle? If so, that’s a very specific request. However, Mato Anomalies is a title that fulfills your needs!

You’ll be put into the realm of Mato, which feels like a mix of futuristic stylings with classic Oriental culture. You’ll play Doe and Gram, who must wander the city and defeat demons that hide within dangerous rifts or take on threats within the city and figure out what’s causing dangerous anomalies.

With so much to do, you’ll want to explore every inch of the city so you don’t miss a thing!

#24 ONI : Road to be the Mightiest Oni

Platform: PC PS4 PS5 Switch

Release Date: March 08, 2023

Are you ready to fight for the right to be called one of the best in the demon realm? ONI: Road to be the Mightiest Oni was made by a small team with a big vision of what their game could be. They wanted to create a world that felt like a storybook but had intense action for you to enjoy.

The character you play is a demon known as Kuuta. He is sent to an island to test himself against other dark creatures and must defeat them to unlock more of his powers. He also has a partner that sucks out their souls upon their defeat!

Will you be able to become an Oni?

#23 Sailing Era

Platform: PC

Release Date: January 12, 2023

Plenty of games try to help you embrace what it was like in “olden times,” and Sailing Era is another in that line.

The game takes you to the 15th-17th centuries, and you’ll play as four captains on different vessels who have various dreams of exploring the world and making their name in it. You’ll build up your ship and crew and sail around an accurately-rendered world so that you can see what is within it. There are hundreds of places to visit, which means plenty to do.

So if you’re ready to set sail, get into the game and see what adventures await over the horizon!

#22 Limbus Company

Platform: PC

Release Date: February 27, 2023

Limbus Company is a title that isn’t afraid to bring the action and make it as stylish as possible. The game focuses on a group of “sinners” trying to change things by seeking out sacred treasures. However, to do this, they’ll have to fight scores of monsters.

The combat is the highlight of the game, and every beat of the action is meant to be flashy, fun, and violent. You’ll need to carefully handle your characters, chain their skills, and more so you can overcome every “skirmish” the title throws at you.

Are you ready to find out what these sinners can do?

#21 The Legend of Heroes: Trails into Reverie

Platform: PC PS4 PS5 Switch

Release Date: July 14, 2023

Fate has a way of bringing people together that we don’t fully understand until it’s right upon us. The Legend of Heroes: Trails into Reverie continues the story of such people as they try to save their world and free themselves while they’re at it.

You’ll play as three protagonists who will deter the fate of all around them. As you do that, you’ll battle in intense tactical gameplay that’ll test you beyond what you think will happen.

The plot continues on what happened before and showcases the ins and outs of this world and all that live within it. What will unfold as you dive deeper into the looming darkness? Play the game and find out!

#20 HI-FI RUSH

Platform: PC XSX|S

Release: January 25, 2023

The game that took the world by storm when it was shadow-dropped after an Xbox event, HI-FI RUSH, came from the team at Bethesda and wowed many with its looks, sounds, and combat.

You play a young man who accidentally gets an MP3 player put where his heart is supposed to be. Oops. Now, he must team up with others to take down an evil corporation! But he will do it in style, as the combat system revolves around music.

Time your attacks to the beat to deal damage, and attempt to be a master of the beat! The game has much to offer, so don’t be afraid to try it out!

#19 Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus & Butterfly

Developer: Toge Productions

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows

Publishers: Toge Productions, Chorus Worldwide

Release date: 2023

So…who wants some coffee?

Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus & Butterfly is a continuation of the very unique fantasy/relationship title where you are a barista in a world where not all your characters are human. You’ll have to work with them not just in conversation, but in how and what coffee you give them.

Remember, as a barista, your job is to help them and make sure you make them feel at ease and relaxed. A good cup of coffee goes a long way in that regard.

Find out what makes each of them tick, serve them the perfect cup of joe, put some art in it to really make it shine! Then, it’s on to the next customer.

#18 Mon-Yu

Developer: Experience Inc.

Publisher: Aksys Games

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, Microsoft Windows

Release date: 2023

If you’re wanting a more true “game-like” feel, then you’ll want to get Mon-Yu possibly. Here we have a first-person dungeon crawler title (don’t worry, it’s still anime as all get out, just look at that art style!).

After all, you’ll have to go and create your character form scratch, then start building up a team so you can go to war in these dungeons against the seven demon kings that await you! As well as a slew of monsters that’ll try and prevent you from getting there in the first place.

Will you be able to make it through each of the dungeons? You’ll have to get the game and find out!

#17 Eternights

Release date: 2023

Developer: Studio Sai

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 5

Publishers: Studio Sai, Adrenal Games, Inc.

Behold, a “dating action game”. If that’s not an anime for you, we don’t really know what is.

Because in Eternights, you’ll have to try and survive the end of the world, and also survive the various dates that you’ll go on in the process. What could possibly go wrong?

A lot, it’s the end of the world, but we digress. You’ll get to follow the path of your main character as you get to know a set of five potential loves, and the story with them will change depending on how you connect with them, including giving you new skills in the process!

Don’t forget, the end of the world is the perfect way to start a conversation!

#16 Palworld

Release date: 2023

Developer: Pocket Pair, Inc.

Publisher: Pocket Pair, Inc.

Platform: Microsoft Windows

Ok, Palworld is a bit…dark in terms of how they handle the “collect a creature” aesthetic, you’ve been warned.

Because at first, Palworld looks like another take on Pokemon or Digimon. Except here, you have the full power to do just about anything you want with these “pals”. You can just live with them and have a fun life. Do battles with them and see how strong you can get them to be.

You can put them to work to help you out with your daily life. Or…you can basically enslave them, sell them off for cash, or…eat them. Though apparently THAT is where they draw the line in terms of legality.

Oh, and you can give them guns, what is this game?!?!?

#15 Plushie from the Sky

Developer: fishwind

Publisher: fishwind

Release date: 2023

Platform: Microsoft Windows

What’s an angel to do when they fall from the skies above? Well, try and get back to where they came from, of course!

Plushie from the Sky is indeed that story. You’ll go through a beautifully rendered fantasy world that is just begging to be explored, and along the way, see not only the wonderful scenery, but all the monsters and terrifying bosses that will try and stop you.

The game will have some very tough boss fights for you, so learn from each experience and be ready to dodge roll your way to victory! Or don’t, and die and then face them again. Just saying.

#14 Anonymous; Code

Release date: July 28, 2022

Developers: MAGE-X, Chiyo St. Inc.

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Windows, PlayStation Vita

Publishers: MAGE-X, Spike Chunsoft

From the creator of Steins: Gate, Anonymous; Code will once again put you in the story of Pollon, who is trying to save the world after the set of events that helped put it in the state that it’s in. The mysterious girl Momo and your encounter with her has led to various things happening, and now, to save the world, you must once again hack reality itself!

Go through the code of the world and find the “ending” to load in order to free the world from the events that are set to befall it.

Can you finally fix things? Or will you make them worse?

#12 Planet of Lana

Release date: 2023

Developer: Wishfully

Platforms: Xbox One, Microsoft Windows, Xbox Series X and Series S

Publishers: Thunderful Group, Thunderful Publishing

Many anime have tried to explore the environments they are in as much as the characters. Planet of Lana is a great example of that in game form.

In the game, you’ll be in a world where balance was once a vibrant and everlasting thing. But now? Not so much, and a “faceless army” is now all around you. You must go on a journey not to fight for the world, but just to try and save it.

You’ll need to solve puzzles, overcome challenges, make unique companions and use instinct and wit at times to survive versus just fighting everything in sight. This odyssey can end with the world being where it needs to be if you let it.

#11 Project Apax

Release date: 2023

Developer: Boreal Mist Studio

Publisher: Boreal Mist Studio

Platform: Microsoft Windows

Welcome to Project Apax, a game that is meant to honor certain old-school classics and put its own take on it.

You will find yourself on the world of Iberis. A place that has finally known peace after a long war. Things went to a good place, until certain groups try to unbalance it once again. Now, with darkness on the brink of breaking forth once again, a prophecy will be fulfilled as two heroes will rise up to try and stop the evil once and for all.

With anime-style graphics, and an interactive battle system, you’ll find that Project Apax has a lot to offer those who enjoy RPGs.

#10 Persona 3 Portable

Developer: Atlus

Publisher: Atlus USA

Platforms: PSP, PSV, PS4, PS5, NS, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

Release Date: 2023 Modern Platforms

The first Persona game to truly start going into its own direction in terms of style and combat, Persona 3 Portable is actually the PSP version of the game, and not the original. There are some key differences between the two, but the game and story feel pretty much the same so it’s a worthy one to play when it comes to other systems next year.

In it, a terrible “accident” has changed the world completely, including creating an extra hour in the day where monsters roam free. A group of high schoolers must rise up to stop it and try to restore the world to its previous state.

…good luck with that.

#9 Labyrinth of Galleria: The Moon Society

Developer: Nippon Ichi Software

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Windows, PlayStation Vita, PlayStation 5

Release date: 2023

Publishers: NIS America, Nippon Ichi Software

Want another dungeon crawler? Because we have that for you with Labyrinth of Galleria: The Moon Society.

In it, you are a spirit who is charged with going into a mysterious underground to find a piece of art. Sounds easy, right? Except, naturally, there are monsters in this underground who will try to stop you. Thankfully for you, you have not only your own abilities, but your own army of “soul-infused puppets” to pick and choose from to fight beside you.

Explore the dungeons, learn how to use the puppets and other techniques to overcome challenges, and learn the true mystery of the labyrinth that you’re in.

#8 Season: A Letter to the Future

Developer: Scavengers Studio

Publisher: Scavengers Studio

Release date: TBA

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 5

Oh look! Another “do something big at the end of the world” game! This time, we’re talking about Season: A Letter to the Future, where you will take the role of a young man on a trip to learn as much as he can before the season the world is in literally ends everything.

As you travel on your bike, you’ll meet a lot of unique people, and you’ll get to record their memories and lives in a variety of ways. Each one helping you explore and learn more along the way.

But the real quest is to see what this world truly is, why the “season” you’re in will get rid of everything, and what it all really means.

#7 Demonschool

Developer: Necrosoft Games

Publisher: Ysbryd Games

Release date: 2023

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5

We’re honestly surprised that there isn’t an anime named Demonschool, it totally fits the aesthetic.

Anyway, in the video game Demonschool, you’ll play as a group of friends who happen to go to a university on a mysterious island, and end up fighting a whole lot of monsters. The game’s world is one that is full of wonders and mysteries that’ll slowly unravel every single day.

In combat, you’ll need to use a variety of techniques and mechanics to string together combos, learn about your enemies, and get the victory. All the while going to school, building up your friends and your relationships with them, and then taking on the next day.

You know, just like school.

#6 The Legend of Heroes: Trails to Azure

Release date: 2023 Modern Platforms

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Windows, PlayStation Portable, PlayStation Vita

Developers: Nihon Falcom, PH3 GmbH, Artdink

Publishers: NIS America, Nippon Ichi Software, Clouded Leopard Entertainment Inc.

The finale of the Crossbell arc is here for all to see in The Legend of Heroes: Trails to Azure!

In the game, the peace you have fought so hard for in the previous games has come, but at a cost. Because with the peace that has now been won, other parties are trying to use the situation to stir things up and seize power for themselves!

You must rally the new and older members of the Special Support Section to help defend you home, its people, and the peace itself!

With new combat functions, and more story if you have save data from the previous game, there’s a lot to dive into with The Legend of Heroes: Trails to Azure!

#5 Granblue Fantasy: Relink

Release date: 2023

Publisher: Cygames

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 5

Developers: Cygames, PlatinumGames

If you’re a fan of the Granblue series, then you’re definitely going to like Granblue Fantasy: Relink. Why? Because the game is making its transition into 3D at last, but still maintaining the feeling of the 2D games. The 3D models of the characters as well as the world itself has been crafted to be a true work of art that will make you appreciate it more as you send the characters through it.

Speaking of which, Granblue Fantasy: Relink will have wide array of characters for you to have in your party, and as you journey across various lands and empires you’ll go forth and try to save it from incredible threats. As well as solve some key mysteries along the way.

#4 Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes

Release date: 2023

Publisher: 505 Games

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows, Xbox Series X and Series S, PlayStation 5

Developers: Rabbit and Bear Studios, Rabbit&Bear Studios Inc.

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes is set in a world of both might and magic where a single empire seems poised to control everything once they find a certain artifact.

But fate has other plans in mind, and brings together a soldier and a young boy together to help start a quest that will change everything.

But fear not, they won’t have to do everything alone, as the title implies, they’ll get to be amongst 100 heroes of which you can pick and choose from to do battle in this grand-scale RPG. One that you know people are going to play for no other reason than it was a successful Kickstarter project!

Thus, the backers are hungry to see what the game becomes, and so should you.

#3 SacriFire

Release date: 2023

Developer: Pixelated Milk

Publisher: Pixelated Milk

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows, Xbox Series X and Series S, PlayStation 5

When you’re passionate about something, you want to try and make your footprint in it, right? SacriFire is that for the game dev team behind it. They took the 90s RPGs of old and tried to push them in the best directions possible.

Such as making an art style that has a mix of both 2D and 3D graphics to allow a grander scale of beauty. Also, a combat system that mixes turn-based strategy and real-time elements!

All the while bringing forth a story that tries to break the tropes of RPG storytelling and give you loveable characters that you’ll want to see through to the end of their tale.

Passion can make beautiful things, and SacriFire might be one example of that.

#2 Sea of Stars

Release date: 2023

Developer: Sabotage Studio

Publisher: Sabotage Studio

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 5

Sea of Stars is meant to be both a tribute to the old-school RPGs that helped make the genre great, but also, reinventing it in a variety of ways. Including how you do the combat, how you go about adventuring, and more!

The game will focus on two characters with two different power sets. The games’ combat system is unique in how you can do more damage, do combos, and overcome threats.

Add to that, the world is expansive and is full of quests and sidequests to do that all have a purpose. Even if it’s just to make you laugh.

The art style is done by hand and is meant to push what pixel games look like. So try out Sea of Stars when it arrives, you likely won’t regret it.

#1 Persona 4 Golden

Release date: 2023 Modern Platforms

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows, Xbox Series X and Series S

Developers: Atlus, P Studio, iXIT Corporation, PREAPP PARTNERS

Publishers: Atlus, Sega, Atlus USA, SEGA of America

Don’t get us wrong, if Persona 5 had come out to other systems in 2023, we probably would’ve put that at the top of this as it’s the new “gold standard” for the franchise. But also don’t get us wrong, Persona 4 Golden was what really helped make the franchise great before Persona 5, and if you’ve never enjoyed Persona outside of that title, Persona 4 Golden is one you’ll need to get.

It focuses on a group of friends in a small town that is being beset by some random killings. These friends will unlock incredible powers to try and stop certain things, all the while growing closer together through a beautifully detailed “coming of age story”.

Don’t worry, you’ll still be doing plenty of fighting, but it’s the characters you’ll connect to the most here.