Xbox Store Has A Countdown Sale Going On Right Now

We don’t have to tell you just how expensive video games can be. With this latest generation of console platforms, we saw the price hike for AAA titles. New games can fetch as much as $69.99 for a standard edition. So that just means we’re being extra cautious on the games we pick up at launch. Some titles are left alone until after they drop down in price. So, if you’re after a game and waiting for a more comfortable entry price, then you might be keen on discovering sales. Fortunately, today, we want to showcase a sale going on right now on the Xbox digital storefront.

The big digital storefronts like Xbox also feature sales occasionally. As a result, it’s always best to take a gander just to see if any sale promotions might pique your interest. Today, we’re finding out that there is a special countdown sale going on. You can find some games marked down just in time for the holidays and as we approach the upcoming New Year. With that said, you will want to look at the sale pages yourself, as over a thousand items are discounted. This sale includes various platforms, editions, full games, and in-game goods. You can find the Xbox countdown sale promotion right here.

Xbox Countdown Sale Highlight

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Cross-gen Bundle $48.99

Starfield $48.99

The Crew Motorfest Cross-gen Bundle $34.99

Mortal Kombat 1 $41.99

Assassin’s Creed Mirage $34.99

Street Fighter 6 $40.19

Alan Wake 2 $47.99

Hogwarts Legacy $34.99

Dead Island 2 $41.99

Stray $22.49

Resident Evil 4 $29.99

Diablo IV $41.99

Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition $53.59

Elden Ring $35.99

Ghostrunner 2 $27.99

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor $34.99

Sekiro Shadows Die Twice GOTY $29.99

Red Dead Redemption 2 $19.79

Lords of the Fallen $48.99

Marvel’s Midnight Suns Enhanced Edition $20.99

Like A Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name Deluxe Edition $43.99

Immortals of Aveum Deluxe Edition $31.99

Gotham Knights: Deluxe Edition $17.99

That’s just a small look into the several pages of games being showcased. Hopefully, you find something here that might be on your backlog already. Of course, we don’t know just how long this sale will be sticking around, so you might not want to wait too long. Again, hopefully, you will find something here to pick up and enjoy as we head into our holiday breaks. Meanwhile, there are some other notable winter sale events going on for other platforms. You can also find them on Steam, PlayStation, and Nintendo storefronts.