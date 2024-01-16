PlayStation Store Is Running A Special Holiday Sale Right Now

Update:

Here’s your last chance to score some of the deals from PlayStation Store’s Holiday Sale event.

Original Story…

We don’t have to tell you just how much video games cost. It can be an expensive entertainment medium and has certainly increased in price recently. With the latest generation of console platforms, we saw AAA titles get kicked up to $69.99. That means we’re being extra careful about what new games we pick up at launch and which titles to set back until prices drop. Fortunately, there are plenty of sales going around at any given time. Today, we want to share that the PlayStation Store is throwing together a special holiday sale event.

You’re in luck if you want to enjoy a new video game on the PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5 platforms. While we’re in the holiday season, several sales are going on at any given time. This will keep your bank account from taking too much of a beating. Sony unveiled that the discount sale event has kicked off today and will continue until midway into next month. That gives you an ample amount of time to look through the sale and even pick up some new games next year.

So whether you’re finding a bit of extra money coming your way from the holidays or just want to kick back and enjoy something new with your hard-earned paycheck, this is a sale well worth looking into. You can find the special Holiday Sale event promotion right here. It’s also broken down across a few categories, like PlayStation 5 titles, multiplayer games, and titles under $20. We’ll list down some of the highlights below, but this is one sale you’ll want to check out for yourself.

PlayStation Store Holiday Sale Highlights

Mortal Kombat 1 $41.99

Madden NFL 24 $27.99

Hogwarts Legacy $34.99

Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition $14.99

Alan Wake 2 $47.99

God of War Ragnarok $29.99/$38.89

Red Dead Redemption 2 $19.79

Cyberpunk 2077 $29.99

Resident Evil 4 $29.99

Lies of P $47.99

Elden Ring $35.99

The Last of Us Part I $39.89

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor $34.99

Baldur’s Gate 3 $62.99

Dead Island 2 $41.99

Horizon Forbidden West $19.99/$29.99

Gotham Knights $13.99

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla $14.99

Payday 3 $29.99

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice GOTY $29.99

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt $11.99

Resident Evil Village $15.99

Dead Space $27.99

Of course, that’s just a small look into the games being offered right now. Again, you’ll want to look through the different discounts being offered. There are quite a few to look through, and you’ll have until January 17, 2024, to pick some of these games up at a discount. Hopefully, something here has been on your backlog that you can now pick up on the cheap to enjoy during your holiday break.