Steam Winter Sale Is Now Live

I’m sure we don’t have to tell you just how expensive video games can be. New AAA releases for the current generation console platforms are fetching as high as $69.99. That’s quite a bit more than what some players might be keen on spending. So, knowing what new releases are worth picking up and which is best to set aside for a discount sale is pretty crucial for our bank accounts. If you’re all for saving a buck, then we typically look at showcasing sales and discount promos when possible. For instance, we have a sale right now that we would like to showcase from Steam.

Steam unveiled not too long ago that they would be kicking off their Steam Winter Sale event. Today, that sale promotion is live. Valve is known for throwing together a few special seasonal event sales throughout the year. This sale is the last for 2023, and it will actually run through the New Year. So, you should have ample time to look through the sale and pick out some games that might be on your backlog. Of course, sometimes, these sales could spark interest in a game you would have typically overlooked.

Steam Winter Sale Highlights

FC24 $27.99

Age of Wonders 4 $34.99

Dave The Diver $15.99

Solasta Crown of the Magister $8.99

Crusader Kings III $24.99

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt $9.99

Farming Simulator 22 $26.99

Astroneer $11.99

V Rising $15.99

Frostpunk $5.99

Tunic $20.99

Baldur’s Gate 3 $53.99

Cyberpunk 2077 $29.99

Elden Ring $35.99

Red Dead Redemption II $19.79

Bravely Default II $29.99

Dying Light 2 $29.99

It Takes Two $9.99

Like A Dragon Gaiden The Man Who Erased His Name $37.49

Monster Hunter Rise $15.99

RoboCop Rogue City $34.99

Crisis Core Final Fantasy VII Reunion $29.99

Final Fantasy XVI Windows Edition $13.99

Black Desert $0.99

That is just a brief look into some of the games being featured right now at a discount. You’ll want to check through the sale yourself to see if there’s anything here that might pique your interest. Of course, as mentioned, the sale continues until January 2024. More specifically, you’ll get to browse through the sale and pick up some games at a discount until January 4, 2024. That should give you enough time to sift through the various pages and categories to find some games worth adding to your digital library.