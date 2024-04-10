Saga Announces The Sonic Shadow Themed Event

Sonic the Hedgehog has had a really exciting year as not only has the blue little hedgehog had a collaboration with the angry birds, but there is also a big Shadow event that will be involving many exciting things players and fans can take part in.

Players and fans can visit the official website to learn more about the Shadow collaboration that takes place across multiple different companies. Below is a list that provides some further information about what to expect for our beloved Shadow from Sonic the Hedgehog.

Motorcycle to appear that is themed after Shadow which will apear at MotoGP

The mobile games Sonic Forces and Sonic Dash will get an event where players

A collaboration with LEGO where players will be able to make a Shadow the Hedgehog Escape plan toy set.

The Sonic Speed Cafe, this is an official Sonic the Hedgehog themed restaurant, there will be new locations, menu items, and much more in store for fans that want to visit. They will also be able to purchase some Shadow themed products as well.

IHOP, the collaboration with IHOP features a meal that is called Shadow’s Chaos Chocolate Pancakes.

THe year of Shadow will be one to remember with all the different collaborations that will be featured in the next year. Be sure to check out the official website to check out all the confirmed events and cross overs between companies.

Check the official website here to see when these new collaborations end.