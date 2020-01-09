Minecraft’s world is generated randomly, based on a series of “seeds” that populate the world with the necessary details to make up any Minecraft environment. It’s an almost unlimited game world based on algorithms that’ll make your mind explode if you try to think too hard about how the coders made it work. By default, the game grabs the current system time as the basic input for the starting values of a world and runs with that, but thankfully, seeds can be influenced and copied and pasted into Minecraft’s underlying code, allowing players to share the core worlds they play in.

Needless to say, forums, communities and wikis for Minecraft have been collecting some of the most interesting seeds available to the game on the PS4, so we’ve decided to collect them all in one place for you to have a choice in determining the world you build your game of Minecraft in.

The following selection of seeds is just a small sample of the countless worlds that the game can create on Minecraft for the PS4. Take a look at some of the current seeds or go back and enjoy some of the past discoveries.



Best Minecraft PS4 Seeds

[NOTE: To enter a seed, input the BOLDED seed titles listed below into the Seed Generator.]

Latest Seeds

-391712251

When you create this seed you’ll need to uncheck everything, keep the world size classic and biomes large followed by checking Generate Structures. This seed you’ll find several temples, villages, stronghold, spawners and more. The source for this seed can be found right here.

Stronghold

-154, 57, 99

Desert Temple

-233, 66, 53

-161, 90, 284

-190, 69, -240

Village

-345, 71, 91

-143, 80, 324

-1778155084

This is an interesting seed to check out if you want a unique setting. By heading to the coordinates -215, -243, you’ll come across a frozen savanna village. You could make up a unique story or use the map as an inspiration for a custom adventure game. Find more details about this seed from the source right here.

8677497489195771757

In need of a scene that puts you right in front of a seed that puts you right in front of a Woodland Mansion then you’re in luck. This seed does just that which can be quite helpful if you’re wanting a good base location right away without having to worry about gathering resources right away. Find more details about this seed from the source right here.

-5932184224810181111

Looking for a seed that has pretty much everything you need to survive right away? Check out this find which comes with over ten villages, monuments, a mineshaft along with temples. It’s a great little seed to get you started. Seed source was found right here.

Blacksmith

-252, 75, 148

-203, 65, -434

2362, 66, -233

Desert Temple

-731, 70, -1849

Mineshaft

610,29, 309

2478, 42, -1000

Witch Hut

-2205, 69, 1178

Jungle Temple

1830, 79, 1341

Ocean Monument

87, 72, 250

-214416825

If you’re looking for a seed that will help you out with plenty of resources and villages then check this one out. In this particular seed you’ll have a number of villages, coral reefs, a temple and even a shipwreck to explore. For the full rundown on this seed, check out the source right here.

Villages

629, -240

981, -645

969, 47

608, 934

Temple

-176, 236

Coral Reef

-703, 838

Shipwreck

-736, 666

-631500355

This is a unique seed because right at spawn you’ll be right next to three different woodland mansions and two pillager towers. This will make for an awesome area to build up and make as a base especially if you decide to interconnect these mansions. It’s a rare kind of seed and one that was posted about on Reddit. Because this is all at spawn you don’t have to worry about any particular coordinates.

2090846439

This seed is full of content to make use of. You have over ten villages, temples and a ton of biomes. There’s also plenty of spawners, witch huts, mineshafts, mansions, monuments and more. This is one seed that’s going to give everything you’d probably want from a map. Below is a few highlights but there is plenty more to be discovered. More info on this seed can be found in the source right here.

Desert Temple

-1812, 72, 2326

Ocean Temple

2185, 76, -714

Woodland Mansion

-309, 65, 52

Zombie Spawner

-999x 29, 718

Skeleton Spawner

287, 61, 1020

Witch Hut

-2188, 65, 1779

Village

-1189, 67, 728

-149780524337237510

Here’s a pretty full seed with villages and pyramids. You will find that there are also a few blacksmiths within the villages inside this map so starting off fresh using this map will make things a bit easier if you visit these villages marked below. More gamers have also reported additional content within the source forum right here of their own discoveries so you can be sure there is a ton of interesting locations to find while exploring the general area.

Village

x -853, z -1464

x -263, z 1298

x 159, z 1213

Zombie Spawner