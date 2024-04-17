Disney Speedstorm’s Gameloft Might Have Realized Their Mistake

Disney Speedstorm always seems to be doing confusing things, but last week they kinda ticked off a lot of their fanbase. The developers of the game recently announced the theme of Season 7, which is Wreck-it Ralph, while right now we are still in Season 6 which is The Little Mermaid.

With the next season begining soon, many of us don’t know how it is going to go as just last week they announced players will no longer be able to use in-game currency but will need to use real-life money to pay for their battle pass. Players that wish to have the season pass will need to pay $9.99 for the pass.

Something else that was announced to be going into effect with Season 7 is that the season itself would be split into two parts, which will be two separate passes each having to be bought separately. Each pass will last for a month, meaning you can get rewards and take part in it all month long according to VGC.

To get premium Golden Passes for both months it will cost $19.99 each, which is a lot for some players, especially when a lot of people don’t like spending a lot in video games like that. Not to mention in they are into a few games monthly like COD and Fortnite, they also support battle passes.

Upon players being ticked off about the fact of how much money they will need to spend in the game, they posted a “thank you” on social media which many players don’t know how to feel about.

“We would like to thank all of our fans for providing feedback over the past week”, the message reads. “We appreciate having such a passionate community. We will provide an update soon and appreciate your patience.”

Disney Speedstorm is free-to-play on all major platforms.