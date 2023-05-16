Disney Speedstorm Update Nerfs Mike Wazowski

Hold the door!? Mike Wazowski is getting a nerf? Since Disney Speedstorm was released on April 18th, 2023 the game has received a mixed reception from players. The game’s developers, Gameloft, previously stated that they had no plans to make changes to the Monsters, Inc. characters however since they noticed Wazowski appearing “frequently in Ranked Multiplayer with a high win percentage” they have now decided to implement a new update to specifically address the racer. Included in the update are also a number of changes to Sulley along with other crash fixes, stability improvements, and more. You can find the full patch notes below:

RACER BALANCING

Mike Wazowski

Normal Activation of the “Hold The Door” Unique Skill will now spawn 1 door instead of 2. Charged Activation will still spawn 2 doors.

The distance players are teleported by doors in both directions has been reduced by 10%.

Doors will now disappear after 10 seconds. (Down from 20 seconds)

Sulley

The Area of Effect (AOE) of the “Fearsome Roar” Unique Skill has been increased, making it easier to stun rival Racers.

The shape of the AOE has also been adjusted to make it easier to stun rivals.

The effect “Fearsome Roar” has on rival Racers has been changed from a long stun to a shorter stun and now has knock back.

Activating “Fearsome Roar” will now refill Sulley’s Manual Boost Bar whether rival Racers have been stunned or not.

Additional Manual Boost is now received by Sulley for each rival Racer stunned by “Fearsome Roar”.

FIXES

Unique Skills (Live as of May 5)

Fixed an issue causing the effects of the Charged Activation of Celia Mae’s Unique Skill “Snake And Shake” to persist for the duration of a race under certain circumstances.

General (Fixes Live as of May 16)

Fixed an issue causing players to sometimes get stuck in an infinite respawn loop after falling off a grind rail on the Toon Village racetrack.

Fixed an issue causing Founder’s Pack Welcome Screens from appearing every time the game is launched on PS4.

Fixed various crash instances.

Various Stability improvements.

The update should be available on all platforms now but it appears that the PlayStation 4 update is currently not live. Gameloft noted on Twitter that they were “investigating the issue and will provide an update as soon as possible.”

Disney Speedstorm is currently available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, Nintendo Switch, and PC.