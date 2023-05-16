Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom – Bubbul Gems, Explained | Collectable Guide

Everything you need to know about Bubbul Gems in Legend Of Zelda Tears Of The Kingdom.

Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom has done a fine job of diversifying its world, and the collectables found within. Where once there were only Korok Seeds, now we have Pony Points, Korok Seeds, Poe Souls, and the focus of the guide, Bubbul Gems. Despite their awkward spelling, they are quite handy to track down and spend.

Of course, doing that is easier said than done as finding them requires a bit of exploration, and spending them requires you to, well, that requires exploring too. This guide is going to break down what Bubbul Gems are, where to find them, and where you can go to spend them.

What Are Bubbul Gems

Bubbul Gems are collectibles dropped by Bubbul Frogs. Every cave in Hyrule has a Bubbul Frog, and each of them will drop a Bubbul Gem. Bubbul Frogs die in a single shot to the head from even the weakest bow, making them quite easy to take out (despite their rather disturbing size).

Bubbul Gems are Key Items that can be exchanged with a mysterious merchant called Koltin. Fans of the series will recognise Koltin (sort of) by his brother, Kilton. Both are a smidge on the…strange…side.

Ultimately, Koltin is a merchant, although he won’t deal in Rupees. Instead, he deals in Bubbul Gems.

How To Find Koltin

Both Kilton and Koltin can be found North East of Hyrule Field at Woodland Stable. They are behind the stable itself at a place called Pico Pond. You can spot the duo by the colourful balloon sack Kilton always carries around.

Once you encounter Kilton, Koltin will appear with a dream to turn into a Satori. To do this, he thinks he needs a Bubbul Gem. If you already have one of these, he will eat it and give you a Bokoblin Mask. If you don’t have one, don’t worry. Behind Koltin is a cave, Pico Pond Cave, and you can find a Bubbul Frog inside. Simply kill it, take the loot, and return to Koltin for your reward.

How To Find Koltin, Again

Unfortunately, devouring the Bubbul Gems doesn’t have the effect Koltin was looking for. Naturally, his conclusion is to consume a copious amount of gems in his pursuits, and he wants you to find him. Unfortunately, he runs off before you can really do anything at this point.

Thankfully, Kilton is still around and he gives you a tip. As far as we are aware, you can actually find Koltin without Kilton’s help, but it’s a good idea to follow the quest anyway. He asks you to meet him in Tarry Town, drops the location on your map, and then departs.

Head to Tarry Town (quite the journey). Talk to Kilton again, and he will give you the rough location of Kilton. Kilton will only appear at night, and he will always (as far as we are aware) appear North Of the Hyrule Field Chasm. You can spot him from a mile off, so you won’t miss him providing you go at the right time.

Remember, you can change the time of day by making a campfire, interacting with it, and fast-forwarding to the Evening.

Rewards For Finding Bubbul Gems

Koltin will reward you every 3-4 Bubbul Gems you return to him. These tend to be a mixture of Armour, Masks, and useful items. We don’t have a complete list, however, we will update this guide once we have more information.

That’s all we have for Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom for now. Be sure to check out our other content for more tips, tricks, guides, and lists.